Chiefs’ Injury Report Showing Positives as Monday Approaches

Pair of Kansas City Chiefs starters upgraded on Friday.

Zak Gilbert

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates his touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates his touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kareem Hunt returned to practice on Friday, taking one step toward playing this week.

The ninth-year veteran got rolled up while blocking for Rashee Rice’s first touchdown in the Chiefs’ 31-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday. And as the Chiefs (4-3) continue preparations to host the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan), Kansas City appears to have dodged a significant injury.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) leaves the field against the Baltimore Ravens after game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Hunt is vital to the Chiefs’ offense. He’s 12 of 14 when carrying on third- or fourth-and-1, including a 3-for-4 effort on Sunday against the Raiders.

Head coach Andy Reid said Hunt sustained a bone bruise on his knee in the Las Vegas victory. Helped off the field after the first-quarter injury by Patrick Mahomes, Hunt also endured a painful ankle injury.

After treatment on the sideline, he returned to the game and finished with four carries for 18 yards. Kansas City held him out of the week’s first practice on Thursday.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants in the fourth quarte at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

More positive developments

The other good news for the Chiefs Friday was Jaylen Watson. Limited with a back injury Thursday, the starting cornerback practiced in full on Friday.

However, starting right guard Trey Smith (back spasms) missed a second straight practice. If Smith can’t go on Monday, the Chiefs have confidence in Mike Caliendo filling the void. Caliendo started each of the final six games last season, including Super Bowl 59, after the team moved Joe Thuney to left tackle.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This season’s starting left tackle, Josh Simmons, again missed practice for personal reasons Friday. However, following Reid’s positive update on Thursday, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reported Friday that Simmons is expected to rejoin the team in coming weeks.

After Monday’s game, the Chiefs travel to Buffalo on a short week before getting a Week 10 bye.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Washington update

While the Commanders ruled out starting quarterback Jayden Daniels early in the week, they appear on a solid path to get Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin back for Monday night. The veteran wide receivers would play in their first game together since Sept. 21.

McLaurin has missed the past four games with a quad injury but has been full participation at both Commanders practices this week. Samuel also has practiced in full after sitting out last week with a heel injury.

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball during the second half as Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Starting guard Sam Cosmi (back) also returned to full participation on Friday.

ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI