Chiefs’ Injury Report Showing Positives as Monday Approaches
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kareem Hunt returned to practice on Friday, taking one step toward playing this week.
The ninth-year veteran got rolled up while blocking for Rashee Rice’s first touchdown in the Chiefs’ 31-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday. And as the Chiefs (4-3) continue preparations to host the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan), Kansas City appears to have dodged a significant injury.
Hunt is vital to the Chiefs’ offense. He’s 12 of 14 when carrying on third- or fourth-and-1, including a 3-for-4 effort on Sunday against the Raiders.
Head coach Andy Reid said Hunt sustained a bone bruise on his knee in the Las Vegas victory. Helped off the field after the first-quarter injury by Patrick Mahomes, Hunt also endured a painful ankle injury.
After treatment on the sideline, he returned to the game and finished with four carries for 18 yards. Kansas City held him out of the week’s first practice on Thursday.
More positive developments
The other good news for the Chiefs Friday was Jaylen Watson. Limited with a back injury Thursday, the starting cornerback practiced in full on Friday.
However, starting right guard Trey Smith (back spasms) missed a second straight practice. If Smith can’t go on Monday, the Chiefs have confidence in Mike Caliendo filling the void. Caliendo started each of the final six games last season, including Super Bowl 59, after the team moved Joe Thuney to left tackle.
This season’s starting left tackle, Josh Simmons, again missed practice for personal reasons Friday. However, following Reid’s positive update on Thursday, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reported Friday that Simmons is expected to rejoin the team in coming weeks.
After Monday’s game, the Chiefs travel to Buffalo on a short week before getting a Week 10 bye.
Washington update
While the Commanders ruled out starting quarterback Jayden Daniels early in the week, they appear on a solid path to get Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin back for Monday night. The veteran wide receivers would play in their first game together since Sept. 21.
McLaurin has missed the past four games with a quad injury but has been full participation at both Commanders practices this week. Samuel also has practiced in full after sitting out last week with a heel injury.
Starting guard Sam Cosmi (back) also returned to full participation on Friday.
Chiefs Kingdom, your thirst for breaking news is best quenched with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And make your prediction for Monday night by visiting our Facebook page (here).