Fantasy Football Week 9 Bold Predictions: Big Games Due for Dylan Sampson, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Every Saturday I bring to you an edition of "Bold Predictions." The NFL landscape is always changing, and hardly anything goes as planned. My task is to find opportunities for the less-likely outcomes to come to fruition. In Week 9, the following four bold predictions make logical sense.

Dylan Sampson is a Top-20 Running Back

My Sleeper of the Week at running back is Sampson. The Browns' RB2 faces a Saints defense that ranks dead last in EPA per Rush Allowed. Sampson is also coming off back-to-back PPR scoring production of at least 10.7 fantasy points.

Sampson isn't just a runner; he's a pass-catcher. In his last two games, Sampson has run routes about 50% of the time. He can do it all, and the Browns may need to ask that of him as Shedeur Sanders gets the start and will likely use his checkdowns more often than Deshaun Watson would.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is a Top-25 Wide Receiver

The Texans traded for him with a purpose. This wasn't a buy-and-hope-he's-good situation. They believe he is good. In Harrison Jr.'s debut, he caught four passes despite a 27% route rate. After the bye week, I expect Harrison Jr. to have a much higher route rate, above 70%.

CJ Stroud has been airing the ball out. This season, he has 11 touchdowns and 1 interception. His median in passing yards this season is 293.0. We can anticipate a Harrison Jr. breakout against the Chargers, who rank 24th in Yards per Target Allowed to outside wide receivers.

George Kittle Has 25+ PPR Fantasy Points

The 49ers have to throw the rock to someone. They are balling without Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel. The starters will feature Jordan Watkins and Demarcus Robinson.

Over his last two games, Kittle has 18 targets, 13 receptions, 157 yards, and 1 touchdown. He has 5 touchdowns this season, including 11 red zone targets, 7 of which are from inside the 10-yard red zone. It wouldn't surprise anyone if Kittle gets 15+ targets and multiple touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich is a Top-8 Tight End

Dulcich is quietly among the more consistent tight ends in fantasy football. He has 5+ targets in four of his last five games and a 77% route rate over his last three games.

The Lions, who face Dulcich this week, have been money for tight ends who start against them. They have allowed 11 touchdowns this season to the position, plus 98 yards per game. Dulcich leads the Dolphins with a 36% red zone target share.

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