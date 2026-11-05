Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jakobi Meyers vs. Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jacksonville Jaguars WR room has a trio of players that have the capability of having notable fantasy performances. That includes WR Jakobi Meyers and WR Brian Thomas Jr. With that, here is a breakdown of which WR fantasy managers should have in their starting lineups, between the two, on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thomas Jr. is having a poor statistical start for a second consecutive season. He has had under 20 receiving yards in five straight games, including his latest game, where he had one reception on two targets for 12 yards and a TD against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. On paper, he will have a better opponent for his fantasy outlook in facing the Ravens in Week 9.

The Ravens this season are allowing the 12th-most passing yards per game in the league, 228.3. They are also giving up the 10th-most standard and the ninth-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing WRs. In their last three games, three opposing WRs have had over 60 receiving yards and scored a TD.

One of the main concerns tied to Thomas Jr.'s fantasy value is his time actually spent on the field. In the 2025 season, Thomas Jr. played in 75% or more of snaps in 10 of the 14 games he played. In 2025, in seven games, he has yet to play in one game with a 75% snap share or higher. The highest snap share he had was 62%, and in three of the seven games, he appeared in less than 40% of snaps.

Jakobi Meyers

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates following a catch during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meyers in Week 8 against the Colts, in a game where QB Trevor Lawrence attempted a season-low 14 passes, unsurprisingly, had a down week. He had two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. The game before, he had his best game of the season, recording a season-high in receptions (5), targets (10), and receiving yards (83).

Meyers has seen the field substantially more than Thomas Jr. this season. In five of seven games, he has appeared in 75% or more of snaps.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in Week 9 between Meyers and Thomas Jr., Meyers should start, and Thomas Jr. should sit.

This debate is fairly simple. Meyers is the better play, largely because of the snap share he has seen compared to Thomas Jr. this season. If Thomas Jr., even with a smaller snap share, had any notable fantasy games, this would be more of a debate, but he has consistently put up statistical duds.

Fantasy managers should be careful starting any Jacksonville WR in Week 9, even with Baltimore on the year, being an ideal fantasy matchup for WRs. They are starting QB3 Joe Fagnano, which could result in this game getting out of hand. That would severely minimize any chance for a good fantasy outing for any Jaguars pass catcher. That was seen last week in the Jaguars' 42-7 win against the Colts.

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