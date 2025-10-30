Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Malik Washington vs Jalen Coker
Who says you can't start a waiver wire pickup? That is really the whole idea. With bye-mageddon in full effect, that is what many fantasy football managers have to resort to. Nonetheless, they likely have upside that could end up winning the week. Two hot names on the market include Malik Washington and Jalen Coker. How about we debate the two of them?
The Case for Malik Washington
With the absences of Tyreek Hill and Darren Waller, this has Washington as the third pass catcher in Miami behind Waddle and Achane. As they may be playing from behind the Ravens, he could have great upside.
Washington has a 15% target share and his best game of this season took place just days ago, scoring his first touchdown of the year. We must pay attention to the fact that Washington is a PPR-asset more than Non-PPR. This is due to his Average Depth of Reception of 5.4 Yards. Washington does have 7 Red Zone Targets, which is just one behind Waddle.
The Ravens are the second worst secondary in the NFL. They are allowing 14.0 Receptions per Game and have allowed 10 Total Touchdowns. This paves a pathway for success to Washington. In garbage time, he could end up with a bunch of receptions, adding up to fantasy viability.
The Case for Jalen Coker
Coker has played two games back from injury and he has immediately been inserted. In two games, Coker has 7 Targets for 3 Receptions and 36 Yards. His snap-share had went from 37% to 66% and may go over 70% in his third game back this week.
The Panthers are currently fielding Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette and their core two wide receivers. Behind them, no one has proven their spot as WR3. Hunter Renfrow came on early, but has lacked much over the past few games. Jimmy Horn Jr. has gotten some light work, but he is neither considered to have earned the job. Surely, WR3 belongs to Coker and dare I say, he could surpass Legette.
In 2024, Coker played a total of 11 Games. This had him with 45 Targets and 34 Receptions for 478 Yards and 2 Touchdowns. He has proven worthy of a role in this offense and should be back to his full contribution in Week 9.
The Panthers will face the Packers. They have been an above-average unit versus wide receivers. I would consider Coker to be more touchdown reliant than anything.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Malik Washington vs Jalen Coker
As these are deep stashed waiver wire additions, they are desperation plays. This makes them upside plays. You are not playing for safe value. You are playing for maximum targets and touchdown opportunity. We must analyze the factors that play in.
Volume is our first factor. Who may have higher volume? Honestly, these two players are the third pass catching options with equal volume. If we are talking game script, both team may play from behind, but Washington has the softer matchup. By default, he has more volume. However, he has less yards. In the grand scheme, Washington may be better in PPR.
As for touchdown, Washington has proven red zone work. He has 19% of team red zone targets. Without Hill and Waller, this number could be closer to 30%. He is used in a low Average Depth of Target, so that explains his 86% catch rate.
I would ultimately consider Washington to have the higher upside of the two. Miami is more efficient, in a softer matchup, and with proven red zone output.
Start Malik Washington for higher-upside.