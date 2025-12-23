Omarion Hampton and 4 More Must Start Running Backs in the Fantasy Football Championships

We have made it to the fantasy football championships, and it's time to set our lineups. We've made it this far and can't make a mistake now, so we have to get this week right. The running backs might be the toughest position to figure out this week, but we don't want to bench someone who is going to have a great week. These are the running backs you should start in Week 17.

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

It's reasonable to be worried about facing the Houston Texans' defense and considering benching Hampton this week. However, two things happened last week that swayed us in the direction of starting him. The Texans' defense was torched by Ashton Jeanty, and Hampton took over as the clear RB1 in Los Angeles, carrying the ball 16 times for 85 yards and a touchdown, while Kimani Vidal handled five carries for 11 yards. Vidal also got banged up later in that game and is considered questionable for Week 17.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) catches a pass during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

TreVeyon Henderson suffered a concussion in Week 16, and Rhamondre Stevenson stepped in as the clear RB1 in his absence. Even with Henderson healthy, it looked like he'd be getting significant snaps and touches. He rushed eight times for 51 yards and a touchdown, and caught two of three targets for 27 yards. This week, he plays the New York Jets, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season and have been getting progressively worse against the run since trading away their best defensive players.

Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals

Carter was the clear top running back in Arizona, with Bam Knight heading to injured reserve. He carried the ball 11 times and was targeted twice. No other running back on the team saw more than six opportunities. The Cardinals play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. Cincy is allowing the most fantasy points in the league to running backs this season. We expect a big game out of Carter this week.

Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This is still a scary one, but Pollard has now rushed for more than 100 yards in three straight games. Those games were not just great matchups. During that span, he's faced the Browns, 49ers, and Chiefs. In those three games, he has totaled 367 rushing yards and three touchdowns. It's hard to go away with a running back with such a hot hand at this point of the season in your fantasy championships.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Pacheco has the toughest matchup for running backs this season against the Denver Broncos. However, while we don't expect Pacheco to do much on the ground, he could be productive through the air. He can PPR his way to success. Last week, with Gardner Minshew going down early and rookie Chris Oladokun coming in, he relied heavily on Pacheco in the passing attack. He was targeted seven times and caught six passes for 41 yards. If he is once again relied on in the passing game this week, he's worth plugging into your flex.

