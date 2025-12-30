Bank on Wan'Dale Robinson and These Four Other Stud Wide Receivers in Week 18

The fantasy football season might be over for many of us, but some of us are still carrying on to Week 18. This is the most challenging week of fantasy football because we don't know how much work many players will get because their team has nothing to play for, whether it's because they are eliminated from the playoffs or already locked up their spot. Still, we have to find strong options to plug into our lineups. These are the wide receivers you should be starting in Week 18.

Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

Robinson is coming off another strong game in which he served as by far the top receiver for New York. In Week 17, he caught 11 of 14 targets for 113 yards. On the season, he has now caught 92 of 140 targets and topped the 1,000-yard mark. This week, he faces off against the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers. He's a must-start in the last game of the season.

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

We don't expect Marvin Harrison Jr to play this week, and if he does, we expect very little from him. He's clearly not healthy. Whenever Harrison has been injured or very limited, Wilson has seen massive volume, and his production has exploded. Be sure to get him back in your lineup this week in a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, who are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers.

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Burden has been playing well for weeks, and the rookie is coming off his best game of the season. In Week 17, he caught eight of nine targets for 138 yards and a touchdown. It's unlikely that Rome Odunze will return this week, which should keep the targets consolidated. This week, the Bears play the Detroit Lions, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) warms up in the rain before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Eagles will still be playing for the two seed in the NFC this week, which will guarantee them two home playoff games. We'd expect them to play their starters this week to earn that seeding. Smith faces the Washington Commanders' defense this week, which has been awful and has gotten progressively worse as we've gone deeper into the season. They are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this year.

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington is coming off back-to-back huge games and is being utilized as the top option in Jacksonville as of late. Over the past two games, he has caught 14 of 20 targets for 260 yards and a touchdown. He should have another strong game against the Tennessee Titans this week, who are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

More Fantasy Football Start and Sit Advice for Week 18