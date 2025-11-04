Even Without Tucker Kraft, Fantasy Managers Can't Trust Luke Musgrave, Plus Three More Tight Ends to Sit in Week 10
It's time to set our lineups for Week 10, and the tight ends are always interesting to talk about because you only have to start one. Somehow, that one is often difficult to find, and fantasy owners end up throwing darts at the wall. Still, you don't want to end up starting a dud that will sink you're lineup. These are the tight ends that you should sit in Week 10.
Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers
This is not a scenario where the starter goes down and you can just plug in the backup. Tucker Kraft is an outstanding player who demands targets in an offense more designed to get the ball to the wide receivers. Musgrave is not that. He's a mediocre pass-catching tight end and just the body they have behind him. These pass-catchers are tough to figure out to begin with, and this is not the game to throw a dart at Musgrave in. The Packers are playing the Philadelphia Eagles this week, who are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season.
Evan Engram, Denver Broncos
Engram is coming off a game in which he didn't catch any of his three targets. While the targets had been there for most of the season, the production has not. Not once this season has he topped 42 yards, and he only has one touchdown all year. Granted, last week he had a tough matchup against the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, the matchup doesn't get any better this week when the Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders, who are allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. Leave him out of your lineups this week in this AFC West showdown.
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
The writing is on the wall for Njoku in Cleveland, and it's a bit of a surprise that he wasn't moved before Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline. They are going to roll with Harold Fannin Jr, and he's only going to see more work as we continue to get deeper into his rookie season. There is no way that we feel comfortable starting the secondary tight end option in what is one of, if not the worst, passing attacks in the NFL. Even against a New York Jets' defense that has been gutted and has nothing to play for, Fannin is still the only Browns' pass-catcher we'd start this week.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Freiermuth has seen an uptick in production as of late, totaling 11 receptions for 151 yards and three TDs in his last three games. We aren't going back to the well with him in this game, hoping for another TD. The Steelers play the Los Angeles Chargers this week, who are allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. There is no way that we are starting him in this matchup when we aren't even sure if he's the best option on his own team.