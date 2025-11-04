Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire Debate: Luke Musgrave vs Colston Loveland
Do you own Tucker Kraft? How about Travis Kelce or Jake Ferguson on the bye week? Well, do not fear, we have the waiver wire. Week 10 is gifting us with the right players are the right time. Luke Musgrave and Colston Loveland are those names that lay available and with high upside. They both may be very fantasy viable in the coming weeks, but as for which one is the better addition, we will analyze and decide who that man is.
The Case for Luke Musgrave
The Packers have the best tight end in the NFL and that man is Tucker Kraft. Feel free to debate that topic, but he has looked the part this season. Unfortunately, Kraft is out for the season now with a torn ACL.
People forget about Musgrave. The Packers drafted him in the 2nd round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He has skill and it has just been overshadowed by Kraft.
Musgrave was the teams leading tight end in 2023. In that season, he had 52 Targets, 40 Receptions, 418 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns. 2024 sidelined him as he only played 7 games, but he has been back in 2025 with all 8 games played. The sample size is low over those last 15 games as the backup, but we can speculate what Musgrave has to offer.
The Packers have targeted the Tight End position at a 24% rate this season. This does not just include Kraft. It is a position that they leverage. The Packers run a west coast offense that spreads the ball around and feeds everyone. Musgrave will be well fed.
Musgrave will not output what Kraft had, but he will have a piece of the pie. On the low end, Musgrave will see a 12% target share but on the high end, he could see 20-22%. This makes him a weekly Start 'Em, Sit 'Em debate.
The Case for Colston Loveland
Loveland has an 11% Target Share, but we must also consider that he essentially has only played 6-of 9 Bears games. Loveland has reached his peak snap-share over the last two games, being at 81%.
Over the last two games, Loveland has a 17% Target Share. This is where we will expect his workload to remain for the remainder of the season.
In Week 9, we loved Loveland in a highly favorable matchup against the Bengals. This game provided him with 7 Targets, 6 Receptions, 118 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns.
The Bears are going to be passing the ball, in order, to Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, and Loveland as the third option. In a Ben Johnson offense, all three players are very startable in Fantasy Football. Loveland will be a weekly Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision.
Waiver Wire Debate: Luke Musgrave vs Colston Loveland
We must review opportunity to measure upside. That comes in the form of six points.
The Packers pass at a 41% rate in the Red Zone. They target the Tight End at a 32% rate, although inflated being that Kraft is elite. We can expect that with Musgrave, that could dip to 20-25%, but with that 32% upside. Jordan Love has 12 Red Zone Touchdowns, so we could expect Musgrave to score 1-in-4 games played. That estimate pulls to 2.5 Touchdowns, or so, over the rest of the season.
The Bears pass the ball at a low rate of 33% in the Red Zone. Clearly, the trust is not as full in Caleb Williams. 21% of those Targets go to the tight end. However, Loveland does have (1) Red Zone Target over each of his last four games.
When we evaluate these numbers, the race is close. However, the Packers run a better, more pass-heavy offense. Per the FPI, the Packers have 6th best offense in the NFL while the Bears are just 21st.
We will roll with Luke Musgrave as the higher volume item.