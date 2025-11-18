Don't Trust Jake Ferguson and These Three Other Tight Ends in Week 12
There often isn't a whole that separates the tight ends you want to start and the ones you want to sit on any given fantasy week. Unless you have an elite option, this makes deciding on what tight ends to start or sit difficult. Only having one in your lineup further complicates the choice. However, you don't want to sink your lineup by plugging in a bad option. These are the tight ends you should leave on your bench in Week 12.
Sit Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys, in Week 12
Ferguson has had a great season; however, there are reasons to be concerned about starting him this week. He has been very touchdown-dependent. Since Week 3, Ferguson has only topped 50 yards once, and he's only topped 30 yards once in the past four games. While he has seven touchdowns on the season, this week he goes up against the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only are the Eagles allowing the second-fewest fantasy points in the league to tight ends, but they have only allowed one TD to the position the entire season. We have already seen Ferguson go up against this defense earlier in the season, and he totaled 23 yards and no TDs.
Sit Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons, in Week 12
Granted, there is no real explanation needed for benching Pitts. He's a near constant disappointment with a low ceiling and an even lower floor. He has one touchdown all season and has not topped 70 yards in a single game. Last week, he caught two passes for 14 yards, after catching just two passes for 38 yards in Week 10. Now, he lost his starting quarterback and has to rely on a washed-up Kirk Cousins to get him the ball, with Drake London not on the field to draw coverage. This offense is going to be extremely run-heavy in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints, and Pitts can be left on your bench.
Sit Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans, in Week 12
Schultz has been playing well. He's topped 50 yards in five of his last six games, topping out at 98. While his ceiling has been capped by him catching just one TD during that span, he has had a solid floor. Unfortunately, he might hit his floor this week. The Texans are playing the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. No team is giving up fewer fantasy points to tight ends this season. They have allowed just 25 receptions for 270 yards and a touchdown to the position all season. This is a defense to avoid with just about any tight end if possible.
Sit Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers, in Week 12
There was a hope that when Tucker Kraft went down with a season-ending injury, Luke Musgrave would be able to step in and be a viable fantasy option. Especially for fantasy owners who lost Kraft. With the injuries to Kraft, Jayden Reed, and other banged-up options in Green Bay, there was some hope Musgrave could be an important contributor in the Packers' offense. That just hasn't been the case, and if you were hoping for Musgrave to break out, it's time to give up on that. It turns out that Kraft was just a special player, and Musgrave isn't. In Week 11, he caught one pass for -1 yard and fumbled it. Kraft has now missed two games and Musgrave has totaled four receptions for 22 yards in those games. Cut him.