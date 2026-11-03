George Kittle & Tucker Kraft Headline Week 9 Fantasy Football Must-Start Tight Ends

Week 9 is here and fantasy managers can no longer afford to settle for empty production at tight end. Whether you're rolling with an established star or gambling on a borderline sleeper, finding the right matchup could be the difference between a win and another frustrating Sunday.

The Tight End You Shouldn't Think Twice About Starting

Elite talent, consistent production, and favorable opportunities make these tight ends automatic lineup decisions.

Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) warms up ahead of the game between Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While LaPorta has experienced occasional yardage variance in games where Detroit leans heavily on the ground attack, he still remains one of Jared Goff's primary reads inside the 20-yard line. His route participation on passing downs stays locked in, giving him an elite touchdown ceiling and high PPR floor relative to a thin tight end landscape.

George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers)

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kittle remains a premier touchdown and yardage threat. Brock Purdy's 30.1 pass attempts per game provides plenty of passing volume, and a matchup against a raiders defense allowing 15.0 fantasy PPG to tight ends positions Kittle for instant success. Kittle brings unmatched big-play ability and touchdown leverage every single week.

Strong Starts With Top-10 Upside

These tight ends have the opportunity and matchup advantages to deliver difference-making performances.

Tucker Kraft (Green Bay Packers)

Oct 29, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kraft isn't just a safety valve, but he is the premier yards-after-catch threats at the tight end position. His ability to break tackles and turn short, intermediate crossing routes into chunk plays gives him a massive fantasy ceiling that many tight ends lack. Love's 39.0 pass attempts per game and a favorable matchup against a Patriots defense giving up 12.8 PPG to tight ends gives Kraft high-end upside.

Kyle Pitts (Atlanta Falcons)

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) catches a five-yard touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cincinnati Bengals presents a prime bounce-back matchup for tight ends. They have surrendered over 620 receiving yards to opposing tight ends, ranking among the most generous defenses in the NFL against the position. Their soft defense through the intermediate middle of the field gives Pitts an exceptionally strong yardage ceiling.

Brenton Strange (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) falls short of the end zone during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strange has become one of Trevor Lawrence's go-to targets inside the 20-yard line. Over recent weeks, he has earned key targets in the red zone, providing him with a high touchdown ceiling in a Jaguars offense that creates frequent scoring opportunities.

Borderline Tight Ends Worth Starting

Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) takes the field for warms ups prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelce continues to command heavy attention from Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City's passing attack. Maintaining a high target share in intermediate passing concepts. His consistent PPR floor and red-zone leverage makes him a dependable starter.

Mike Gesicki (Cincinnati Bengals)

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a Week 8 performance where he caught 4 of 6 targets for 76 yards and a TD against the Titans, Gesicki proved his fantasy ceiling isn't purely touchdown-dependent. He carries a solid yardage floor alongside his elite red-zone conversion rate.

Final Verdict for Week 9

For managers searching lower down the board or digging into the waiver wire, prioritize players with defined red-zone roles and expanding route shares. Identifying the right matchup advantage on Sunday could easily be the factor that secures your victory this week.