Week 9 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
Week 9 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That won’t affect this position much, as Pittsburgh's Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington have been unreliable while Tennessee's Gunnar Helm holds little value. The NFL also will return to its international games this week, as the Bengals and Falcons square off Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Harold Fannin Jr. and T.J. Hockenson. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups as well—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later this week for all the details! Other tight ends are dealing with injuries, including Hunter Henry, and others, like Mark Andrews and Juwan Johnson, are falling due to a loss of targets or a recent lack of high-end production.
Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 9 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brock Bowers
LV
at SF
2
Trey McBride
ARI
at SEA
3
Isaiah Likely
NYG
at PHI
4
George Kittle
SF
vs. LV
5
Sam LaPorta
DET
at MIA
6
Tucker Kraft
GB
at NE
7
Colston Loveland
CHI
vs. TB
8
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
at NO
9
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
vs. CIN
10
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
vs. BUF
11
Tyler Warren
IND
vs. DAL
12
Travis Kelce
KC
vs. NYJ
13
Dallas Goedert
PHI
vs. NYG
14
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
at MIN
15
Brenton Strange
JAC
at BAL
16
Mike Gesicki
CIN
at ATL
17
Tyler Higbee
LAR
at WAS
18
Greg Dulcich
MIA
vs. DET
19
Juwan Johnson
NO
vs. CLE
20
Eli Raridon
NE
vs. GB
21
AJ Barner
SEA
vs. ARI
22
Michael Mayer
LV
at SF
23
Chig Okonkwo
WAS
vs. LAR
24
Mason Taylor
NYJ
at KC
25
Darren Waller
CAR
vs. DEN
26
Dalton Schultz
HOU
at LAC
27
Oronde Gadsden II
LAC
vs. HOU
28
Mark Andrews
BAL
vs. JAC
29
Kenyon Sadiq
NYJ
at KC
30
Cade Otton
TB
at CHI
31
Evan Engram
DEN
at CAR
32
Breynn Spann-Ford
DAL
at IND
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano