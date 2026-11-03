It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That won’t affect this position much, as Pittsburgh's Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington have been unreliable while Tennessee's Gunnar Helm holds little value. The NFL also will return to its international games this week, as the Bengals and Falcons square off Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Harold Fannin Jr. and T.J. Hockenson. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups as well—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later this week for all the details! Other tight ends are dealing with injuries, including Hunter Henry, and others, like Mark Andrews and Juwan Johnson, are falling due to a loss of targets or a recent lack of high-end production.

Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 9 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brock Bowers LV at SF 2 Trey McBride ARI at SEA 3 Isaiah Likely NYG at PHI 4 George Kittle SF vs. LV 5 Sam LaPorta DET at MIA 6 Tucker Kraft GB at NE 7 Colston Loveland CHI vs. TB 8 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE at NO 9 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL vs. CIN 10 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. BUF 11 Tyler Warren IND vs. DAL 12 Travis Kelce KC vs. NYJ 13 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. NYG 14 Dalton Kincaid BUF at MIN 15 Brenton Strange JAC at BAL 16 Mike Gesicki CIN at ATL 17 Tyler Higbee LAR at WAS 18 Greg Dulcich MIA vs. DET 19 Juwan Johnson NO vs. CLE 20 Eli Raridon NE vs. GB 21 AJ Barner SEA vs. ARI 22 Michael Mayer LV at SF 23 Chig Okonkwo WAS vs. LAR 24 Mason Taylor NYJ at KC 25 Darren Waller CAR vs. DEN 26 Dalton Schultz HOU at LAC 27 Oronde Gadsden II LAC vs. HOU 28 Mark Andrews BAL vs. JAC 29 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ at KC 30 Cade Otton TB at CHI 31 Evan Engram DEN at CAR 32 Breynn Spann-Ford DAL at IND