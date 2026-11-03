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Week 9 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

George Kittle and the 49ers have a favorable home matchup vs. the Raiders as they return from their bye week.
Michael Fabiano|
George Kittle, 49ers.
George Kittle, 49ers. | Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Week 9 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That won’t affect this position much, as Pittsburgh's Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington have been unreliable while Tennessee's Gunnar Helm holds little value. The NFL also will return to its international games this week, as the Bengals and Falcons square off Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. 

This week’s rankings include some risers in Harold Fannin Jr. and T.J. Hockenson. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups as well—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later this week for all the details! Other tight ends are dealing with injuries, including Hunter Henry, and others, like Mark Andrews and Juwan Johnson, are falling due to a loss of targets or a recent lack of high-end production.

Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 9 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brock Bowers

LV

at SF

2

Trey McBride

ARI

at SEA

3

Isaiah Likely

NYG

at PHI

4

George Kittle

SF

vs. LV

5

Sam LaPorta

DET

at MIA

6

Tucker Kraft

GB

at NE

7

Colston Loveland

CHI

vs. TB

8

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

at NO

9

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

vs. CIN

10

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

vs. BUF

11

Tyler Warren

IND

vs. DAL

12

Travis Kelce

KC

vs. NYJ

13

Dallas Goedert

PHI

vs. NYG

14

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

at MIN

15

Brenton Strange

JAC

at BAL

16

Mike Gesicki

CIN

at ATL

17

Tyler Higbee

LAR

at WAS

18

Greg Dulcich

MIA

vs. DET

19

Juwan Johnson

NO

vs. CLE

20

Eli Raridon

NE

vs. GB

21

AJ Barner

SEA

vs. ARI

22

Michael Mayer

LV

at SF

23

Chig Okonkwo

WAS

vs. LAR

24

Mason Taylor

NYJ

at KC

25

Darren Waller

CAR

vs. DEN

26

Dalton Schultz

HOU

at LAC

27

Oronde Gadsden II

LAC

vs. HOU

28

Mark Andrews

BAL

vs. JAC

29

Kenyon Sadiq

NYJ

at KC

30

Cade Otton

TB

at CHI

31

Evan Engram

DEN

at CAR

32

Breynn Spann-Ford

DAL

at IND

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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