Fantasy Football Week 8 Tight End Waiver Wire Targets: Brenton Strange, T.J. Hockenson Stand Out

George Kittle is among the notable TEs on a bye week in Week 8, which could lead to some fantasy football managers searching for a replacement. The good news for those managers is that a handful of viable options are available on the waiver wire.

If you don’t roster any of the premier TEs in fantasy football, which TEs should you target on the waiver wire in Week 8?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) catches a touchdown pass against Indianapolis Colts safety AJ Haulcy (25) in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T.J. Hockenson cleared concussion protocol coming out of the Minnesota Vikings’ bye week, and he didn’t waste any time improving his chemistry with Kyler Murray. In Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, Hockenson scored 13.5 fantasy points, propelling him to TE9 in fantasy points per game (10.5).

A TD for T.J. Hockenson on National Tight Ends Day 😌



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Aside from the revenge-game narrative, Hockenson will face a Detroit Lions defense in Week 8 that is allowing the most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs (+17.5).

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) catches a pass for a touchdown against Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Jacksonville Jaguars had their bye week in Week 7, Brenton Strange was the TE9 in fantasy points per game (13.2) from Week 4 to Week 6. Of the 25 TEs with 25-plus targets this season, Strange has the seventh-most yards per reception (10.7) and the sixth-most yards per route run (1.86).

Lawrence finds Brenton Strange for a 24-yard pickup



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Up next for Strange is a Colts defense that is giving up the 11th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs (+0.6).

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) reacts after his touchdown against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ceiling isn’t astronomically high for Hunter Henry, but the veteran TE has logged 11-plus fantasy points in four straight games. As a result, Henry has climbed to TE14 in fantasy points per game (9.7) entering Week 8.

Hunter Henry is wide open and extends the @Patriots lead!



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With Drake Maye playing much better in recent weeks, Henry could excel against a Miami Dolphins defense that is permitting the eighth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs (+2.4).