Fantasy Football Week 8 Tight End Waiver Wire Targets: Brenton Strange, T.J. Hockenson Stand Out
George Kittle is among the notable TEs on a bye week in Week 8, which could lead to some fantasy football managers searching for a replacement. The good news for those managers is that a handful of viable options are available on the waiver wire.
If you don’t roster any of the premier TEs in fantasy football, which TEs should you target on the waiver wire in Week 8?
All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros.
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson cleared concussion protocol coming out of the Minnesota Vikings’ bye week, and he didn’t waste any time improving his chemistry with Kyler Murray. In Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, Hockenson scored 13.5 fantasy points, propelling him to TE9 in fantasy points per game (10.5).
Aside from the revenge-game narrative, Hockenson will face a Detroit Lions defense in Week 8 that is allowing the most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs (+17.5).
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Before the Jacksonville Jaguars had their bye week in Week 7, Brenton Strange was the TE9 in fantasy points per game (13.2) from Week 4 to Week 6. Of the 25 TEs with 25-plus targets this season, Strange has the seventh-most yards per reception (10.7) and the sixth-most yards per route run (1.86).
Up next for Strange is a Colts defense that is giving up the 11th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs (+0.6).
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
The ceiling isn’t astronomically high for Hunter Henry, but the veteran TE has logged 11-plus fantasy points in four straight games. As a result, Henry has climbed to TE14 in fantasy points per game (9.7) entering Week 8.
With Drake Maye playing much better in recent weeks, Henry could excel against a Miami Dolphins defense that is permitting the eighth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs (+2.4).
Skyler Carlin is an experienced sports writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, and soccer for FanDuel Research and USA Today. Outside of writing, he enjoys cooking, watching movies, and playing video games.Follow skyler_carlin