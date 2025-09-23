Hunter Henry And 3 Other Must-Start Tight Ends in Week 4 Fantasy Football
Tight End's can be extremely volatile when it comes to fantasy football. Whereas most top wide receivers may see 8-12 targets per game, there are only 2-3 tight ends that ever even have a shot at double-digit targets. Most commonly, you are shooting for a touchdown or an extremely favorable matchup for a one-off big game. Last week, we were the epitome of volatility. Dalton Kincaid and Jake Ferguson both finished at Top-4 tight ends. Juwan Johnson and Kyle Pitts finished 13th and 21th, respectively. This week, we will find the best tight end starts to make in a scramble.
Hunter Henry (vs CAR)
This week, I am going to try and introduce more scheme statistics to balance out our picks. Without a doubt, Hunter Henry is a start this week. He was on my preseason love-list, and it is proving to be true with a 21% target share. Henry also led fantasy football last week with 8 Catches 90 Yards and 2 Touchdowns.
The Panthers played great last week, but I know best that no team is as good, or bad as the week prior. This Carolina defense is suspect for sure. 6-of-13 Catches this season as been in the slot for Henry. He plays inside and outside. He will see both linebacker, safeties, and slot corner coverage. Chau Smith-Wade had an awesome Week 3, but he is the only player that is somewhat of a threat to lock down Henry. However, they will likely meet less than 30% of passing plays. New England is implied to score 24 Points this week in which Henry would play a key role.
Dalton Kincaid (vs NO)
Last week I expressed my love for Dalton Kincaid not only in Week 3, but season-long. Well, he proved us right as TE3 for the week. Kincaid is now TE3 on the season, trailing only Henry and Tucker Kraft. Kincaid has a 16% target share this season, trailing just Keon Coleman (19%) on this Bills offense. As expected, he is a vital piece to the scheme of this offense.
69% of Kincaid's targets this season have come from the slot. This further emphasizes how they plan to involve him more in the pass game as compared to blocking. That job belongs to Dawson Knox. Alontae Taylor is the slot corner on the Saints and in his fourth year, Taylor has never rated any better than a low-tier cornerback in the league.
As for the expected coverage on Kincaid, only Taylor and Justin Reid have seen any notable snaps in slot-coverage. No one else has more than seven snaps in that coverage scheme. Expect the Bills to work the ball towards Kincaid quite easily.
Jake Ferguson (vs GB)
Ferguson plays all over the place. However, this game is really matchup-proof for Ferguson. He has 31 Targets through 3 games, lining up in the slot in 13-of-31. Ferguson will see everyone on this Packers' defense. Between Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, and Xavier McKinney, they all have resulted average in coverage grades. Average is just fine with me in this game. The Cowboys will probably get down in primetime and go full pass-script, resulting in extra work to Ferguson. Volume makes him a must-start.
David Njoku (@ DET)
The Browns are working a stellar 2-Tight End combo in their offense. Kevin Stefanski deserves great credit for taking his assets and leveraging them as best as possible. As for their breakdown, Njoku plays more in-tight and Fannin Jr plays more in the slot. They way I see this matchup, I believe that it further favors Njoku over Fannin.
The Lions tend to mix in their coverage looks quite a bit. This will see Fannin matched up against a multitude of defenders on Sunday. He will see Brian Branch and Amik Robertson the most, with a mix of Alex Anzalone, DJ Reed, and Terrion Arnold. These are all very-tough coverage matchups. Even with an ADOT of 6.4 Yards, this may not be so easy.
Why I like Njoku is for multiple reasons. First off, the Lions will send a brutal pass-rush into Joe Flacco. Kevin Stefanski knows this and so Flacco will be asked to make some quick reads, likely dropping down to Njoku very often.
Target-share on the Browns has been tossed around evenly, so the favorable matchups will often get the best work. Primarily being an in-tight tight end, Njoku will drop out and get some hot-reads. Detroit should spread out into various zone and man looks, and Stefanski will know how to leverage it. The Lions are 5th in Yards Allowed to Tight Ends for a reason.