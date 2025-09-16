Juwan Johnson And 3 Other Must-Start Tight Ends in Week 3 Fantasy Football
Last week did not go as planned for our tight end menu of starters, but pressure makes diamonds, and I am mining deep this week. When we dissect the numbers, tight ends actually had a rough Week 2. Only 3 tight ends recorded double digit results in standard scoring formats. The leading contingent was Tucker Kraft, Zach Ertz, and then down to AJ Barner, Juwan Johnson, and Brock Wright. I will give myself some relief seeing these results. Week 3 is for the grinders, and I am one of them. Here are some Week 3 tight end must-starts.
Juwan Johnson (@ SEA)
He has been a revelation through two weeks of the NFL season. Juwan Johnson is currently the 3rd ranked tight end in fantasy football as he has seen 20 combined targets over just two games. As far as I am concerned, Johnson is a must-start regardless of his opponents. To make matters better, the Seahawks are the 32nd ranked team against the tight end thus far this season. (vs George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 3 Ranking: TE7
Dalton Kincaid (vs MIA)
A secret that I had access to prior to the season was the usage rate of Dalton Kincaid. He had played through injury start to finish of the 2024 season. Back healthy, they would make a point to use the 1st round pick in a persistent role. Through two games, he has caught 8-of-10 targets for 85 Yards and a Touchdown. His target share is 14%, and I state was adamant confidence that this will approach 20% eventually. The Miami Dolphins will be much easier on Thursday Night Football (32nd Ranked NFL Defense).
It is okay to disagree with your team once in awhile. I do that here given our team rankings. Competition breeds stallions.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 3 Ranking: TE17
Kyle Pitts (@ CAR)
A high player of mine this year, Kyle Pitts is off to a moderate start to the season. Pitts has about a 20% target share, thus proving his role in this offense as the #2 pass-catcher. His current stats through two games are 11 Catches on 13 Targets for 96 Yards. This comes against two stout defenses in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Carolina Panthers were anticipated to be a bad defense, and have been so far as the 30th ranked defense vs Tight Ends (Brenton Strange, Trey McBride).
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 3 Ranking: TE11
Jake Ferguson (@ CHI)
Last week, my shootout of the week was the Jaguars vs Bengals game. They totaled 58 combined points. This week, my shootout of the week is the Cowboys vs Bears. In a shootout must appear huge fantasy performances. Jake Ferguson has a 21% target share through two games, and as this is an expected number, it shall remain. The Bears defense is just average, as volume appears where we wish this week.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 3 Ranking: TE10