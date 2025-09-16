Juwan Johnson And 3 Other Must-Start Tight Ends in Week 3 Fantasy Football

Top 5 Fantasy Tight Ends through two weeks (PPR):



1⃣ Tucker Kraft - 34.3

2⃣ Juwan Johnson - 31.5

3⃣ Zach Ertz - 30.0

4⃣ Tyler Warren - 26.8

5⃣ Trey McBride - 25.9



Any surprises? 👀 pic.twitter.com/kGg0gbnSEJ