Nothing kills a fantasy football week faster than watching your kicker jog onto the field and missing attempt after attempt, struggling with consistency and leaving fantasy points on the table. Managers love to treat the kicker spot like it doesn't hold any real value in determining weekly matchups. With bye weeks tightening the margins and playoff races heating up, you can't afford dead weight in your lineup.

With unfavorable defensive matchups, inconsistent scoring opportunities, and questionable offensive production on the horizon, these kickers carry too much downside to trust in your Week 11 starting lineup.

Jake Elliott: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Kickoff: Sunday, Nov. 22 @ 12:00 PM CST (Lincoln Financial Field)

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) makes a field goal against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia enters Week 11 sitting at 2-7, and their sluggish scoring environment makes Elliott a massive risk against a stout 6-3 Pittsburgh squad. When an offense struggles to sustain drive across midfield or consistently finish possessions in scoring range, even the most reliable veterans are left standing on the sideline. Against a physical Steelers defense, Elliott's fantasy floor is dangerously low and his ceiling is capped.

Chad Ryland: Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff: Sunday, Nov. 22 @ 12:00 PM CST (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium)

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland (38) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's ongoing offensive woes create major red flags for Ryland's Week 11 outlook. Following a lopsided 34-6 loss tot he Rams in Week 10 that dropped the Cardinals to 3-7, Arizona now has to travel to Arrowhead to face a 7-2 Chiefs team. If Kansas City jumps out to an early lead, Arizona will likely be forced into aggressive fourth-down situations rather than settling for three points. Ryland simply won't get enough clean scoring opportunities to warrant a start.

Charlie Smyth: New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears

Kickoff: Sunday, Nov. 22 @ 12:00 PM CST (Soldier Field)

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth (39) kicks a 30-yard field goal against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Smyth flashed some upside earlier this month, including an 11-point outing against Cleveland in Week 9 and a 55-yard make against Carolina in Week 10, he hasn't established enough weekly consistency to trust in a tough road spot. Traveling to Soldier Field to face a 7-2 Chicago defense presents a difficult matchup for a 3-6 Saints offense that has struggled to finish drives. With plenty of safer streaming alternatives available on the waiver wire, there is no reason to gamble on Smyth in Chicago.

Matt Gay: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Kickoff: Sunday, Nov 22 @ 3:25 PM CST (Empower Field at Mile High)

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) looks on before a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mile high altitude is usually a kicker's best friend, but the matchup surrounding Gay makes him an easy fade in Week 11. Coming off a 13-point performance against Seattle, the 4-6 Raiders draw a daunting AFC West road test against a 7-2 Broncos team boasting a defense that routinely suffocates opposing offenses. If Las Vegas stalls out well short of midfield, the thin Denver air won't matter. Gay simply won't get enough kicks to deliver meaningful fantasy production.

Spencer Shrader: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Kickoff: Thursday, Nov. 19 @ 7:15 PM CST (NRG Stadium)

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) kicks a field goal against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Traveling to Houston on a short Thursday night week to face a Texans squad carrying an 85.4% win probability puts Indy in a brutal road underdog script. When an offense falls behind early in prime time against a pass rush led by Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, fourth-down field goals quickly turn into desperation fourth-down pass attempts. Shrader's one-point dud in a 42-7 blowout loss to Jacksonville in Week 8 proved negative game scripts completely erases his floor.

Week 11 Strategy

Loyalty at the kicker position gets fantasy managers eliminated. Leave the big names and bad game scripts on your bench, stream a leg tied to an offense that can actually cross midfield, and let someone else absorb the two-point duds in Week 11.