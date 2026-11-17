Well, the week we’ve all been dreading is here … Welcome to Bye-mageddon!

This is the lone week on the NFL slate (thank goodness!) with six teams on a bye: The Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks are all off. The good news is that aside from Jason Myers, none of the kickers on these teams are fantasy starters. The NFL will also have its final international matchup, as the Vikings and 49ers will face off at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. That game is on Sunday night, not Sunday morning.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Chris Boswell and Cairo Santos, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details!

Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 11. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 11 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. TEN 2 Will Reichard MIN at SF 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. IND 4 Chris Boswell PIT at PHI 5 Spencer Shrader IND at HOU 6 Cairo Santos CHI vs. NO 7 Cam Little JAC at NYG 8 Tyler Bass BUF vs. MIA 9 Jason Sanders NYJ at LAC 10 Evan McPherson CIN at WAS 11 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR vs. BAL 12 Jake Bates DET vs. TB 13 Chase McLaughlin TB at DET 14 Matt Gay LV at DEN 15 Harrison Butker KC vs. ARI 16 Drew Stevens WAS vs. CIN 17 Chad Ryland ARI at KC 18 Riley Patterson BAL at CAR 19 Wil Lutz DEN vs. LV 20 Eddy Pineiro SF vs. MIN 21 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. NYJ 22 Dominic Zvada NYG vs. JAC 23 Joey Slye TEN at DAL 24 Charlie Smyth NO at CHI 25 Jake Elliott PHI vs. PIT 26 TBD MIA at BUF