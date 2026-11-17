Week 11 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
Week 11 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Well, the week we’ve all been dreading is here … Welcome to Bye-mageddon!
This is the lone week on the NFL slate (thank goodness!) with six teams on a bye: The Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks are all off. The good news is that aside from Jason Myers, none of the kickers on these teams are fantasy starters. The NFL will also have its final international matchup, as the Vikings and 49ers will face off at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. That game is on Sunday night, not Sunday morning.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Chris Boswell and Cairo Santos, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details!
Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 11. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 11 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. TEN
2
Will Reichard
MIN
at SF
3
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. IND
4
Chris Boswell
PIT
at PHI
5
Spencer Shrader
IND
at HOU
6
Cairo Santos
CHI
vs. NO
7
Cam Little
JAC
at NYG
8
Tyler Bass
BUF
vs. MIA
9
Jason Sanders
NYJ
at LAC
10
Evan McPherson
CIN
at WAS
11
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
vs. BAL
12
Jake Bates
DET
vs. TB
13
Chase McLaughlin
TB
at DET
14
Matt Gay
LV
at DEN
15
Harrison Butker
KC
vs. ARI
16
Drew Stevens
WAS
vs. CIN
17
Chad Ryland
ARI
at KC
18
Riley Patterson
BAL
at CAR
19
Wil Lutz
DEN
vs. LV
20
Eddy Pineiro
SF
vs. MIN
21
Cameron Dicker
LAC
vs. NYJ
22
Dominic Zvada
NYG
vs. JAC
23
Joey Slye
TEN
at DAL
24
Charlie Smyth
NO
at CHI
25
Jake Elliott
PHI
vs. PIT
26
TBD
MIA
at BUF
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano