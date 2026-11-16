4 Brutal Truths Cardinals Must Face After Another Blowout Loss

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals drop to a 3-7 record after their Week 10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, pouring in a very forgettable day even with hope and optimism high around the team with rookie quarterback Carson Beck playing his first action in the NFL.

The 34-6 loss completely dimmed that light.

Four brutal truths the organizaton has to face moving forward

Monti Ossenfort's Clock is Ticking

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and owner Michael Bidwill look on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' current roster is nowhere close to what the team looks like totally healthy. Arizona, once again, has been battered by injuries — an unfortunate reality for everybody involved.

Yet we're closing in on the fourth year of Monti Ossenfort's tenure in the desert. While injuries have piled, so too have losses — and after head coach Jonathan Gannon was sent packing last offseason, all signs point towards Ossenfort suffering the same fate.

Ossenfort isn't responsible for health, though the bottom line suggests that he is the mastermind of the product Cardinals fans have seen within the last four seasons with little success on the field, in free agency or during the draft.

It truly feels like a matter of when — not if — Ossenfort is relieved of his duties.

Nick Rallis Isn't Far Away, Either

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis walks the field during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oh, how quickly Nick Rallis' defense has crashed down to earth.

It wasn't long ago where we were celebrating a revamped Arizona defense. What was once one of the worst units in the league suddenly pulled themselves up by the bootstraps and turned things around, playing with a level of motor and confidence not seen all season.

The Rams' humbling 30-burger — capped by L.A. getting the ball with over 12 minutes left in the fourth and keeping it until the clock hit zero — suggests we may have struck fool's gold in previous weeks.

The Cardinals' defense (pending Monday Night Football) is tied for a league-worst 28.9 points per game allowed.

Cardinals Should Have Traded Baker, Sweat at Deadline

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) greets Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after the game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals decided to retain two of the biggest trade deadline names in Josh Sweat and Budda Baker. Exactly why remains to be seen, though interest was significant enough in both veteran defenders that it was a bit surprising to see Arizona not pull off a deal and continue stacking 2027 draft picks.

Neither player was impactful on Sunday — but in fairness, that's valid for practically everybody who suited up yesterday. But the Cardinals now find themselves at 3-7, a massively depleted roster, and truly no reason for either Baker or Sweat to be on this roster to finish out the season.

While Baker reportedly fetched a second-round pick in trade discussions, Sweat's price tag wasn't quite known — though it's believed Arizona wanted a Day 2 pick. Baker has one year left on his deal after this season while Sweat will either demand a new contract or a trade this offseason.

If this is the result we're expecting for the majority of games the rest of the way, Arizona would have much better off looking ahead to the future and preparing for a big 2027 offseason than keeping Sweat and Baker around.

Carson Beck Should Have Played Earlier

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hindsight will forever be 20/20, and in fairness, the Cardinals weren't going to play a rookie third-round pick over veterans in Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew in the beginning of the season. If we're stretching this even further, the only reason Beck played as early in the season as he did was due to injuries.

Beck finished with a forgettable box score in his NFL debut, though that was mostly due to a very poor offensive line that allowed five sacks and a receiving corps that couldn't hold up its end of the deal. As far as the eye test, Beck passed.

Yet it's tough not to wonder how Beck and the Cardinals' offense would have looked with a fully healthy attack. Building blocks such as Paris Johnson, Chase Bisontis, Michael Wilson and Jeremiyah Love are just some of the key names missing around Beck that could have really made a difference.

Not just in terms of winning a football game, but also forming opinions on Beck and his evaluation ahead of 2027.