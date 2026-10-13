Jake Ferguson & the Best Under the Radar Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Start in Week 6

Trying to figure out the tight end position during peak bye-week season is always a tightrope walk. Between unpredictable matchups, shifting quarterback chemistry, and volatile target shares, deciding on a starter could make or break your matchup. Below is a breakdown of several tight end options for Week 6.









Brenton Strange Is Turning Targets Into Trust

Last 2 Games: Targets (16) First-Read Target Share (32%) Receiving Yards (163)

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Mac McWilliams (22) during the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strange has rapidly shifted from a backup option to a primary target in Jacksonville's aerial attack. Over his last two contests, Strange has complied an eye-opening 14 receptions for 163 yards on 16 targets. His 32% first-read target share proves that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is intentionally looking his way as a top progression option. Strange has also been hovering near 80% route participation over the past two weeks. Houston's defense has tightened up against perimeter receivers, forcing quarterbacks to check down to the intermediate seams where Strange thrives. He has one of the most reliable volume-based floors among streaming options this week.

Hunter Henry Offers a Reliable Floor in a Crowded Offense

Red-Zone Target Share: 24% Targets Per Game: 5.5 Catch Rate: 72%

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) reacts after catching an eleven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye (not pictured) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Drake Maye under center, Henry maintains a steady, dependable role in New England's short passing game. While he lacks game-breaking speed, his red-zone rapport makes him a reasonable safety net. Henry commands roughly 18% of New England's target share, rivaling the team's top wideouts. The Jets allow low yardage totals to tight ends, which limits Henry's yardage ceiling and makes him heavily dependent on finding the end zone.

A Quarterback Connection Could Revive Chigoziem's Okonkwo's Value

Week 5 Production: Targets (6) Receptions (4) Receiving Yards (60)

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) celebrates after getting a first down against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okonkwo is emerging as a deep-league sleeper now that Jayden Daniels is fully active and driving Washington's offense. In Week 5 against the Giants, he reeled in 4 receptions for 60 yards on 6 targets. His 8.4 yard depth of target combined with top-tier Yards After Catch (YAC) potential makes him a dynamic threat down the seam. Okonkwo reached a 19% target share in Week 5 and also ran a route on 74% of Daniels' dropbacks last week.

Can Kyle Pitts Sr. Finally Turn Opportunity Into Production?

Snap Share (82%) Route Rate (78%) First-Read Target Share (14.2%)

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) celebrates after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitts Sr. remains one of fantasy football's ultimate enigmas wrapped in potential. He has drawn 15 total targets across his last 3 games, but inefficiency and inconsistent air-yard conversion have limited him to just 8 receptions over that span. The former first-round pick commanded just 2 red-zone targets over the last month, limiting his touchdown equity in an Atlanta offense that frequently turns to the ground game inside the 10-yard line. The participation rates are high enough to keep Pitts on the TE1 radar, and his big breakout game of 2026 may be closer than we think.

Jake Ferguson Needs a Week 6 Rebound

Red-Zone Targets (5) Catch Rate (76%) Target Share(18%)

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ferguson was a staple in many lineups entering the year, but recent games have seen his target distribution flatten. He still maintains an efficient 76% catch rate, acting as Dak Prescott's quick release. Ferguson has averaged just under 8.5 PPR points over his last two outings, causing his ranking to drop. Look for Ferguson to bounce back against the Packers. His floor remains respectable due to his catch efficiency, but he requires at least a touchdown to deliver a top-5 fantasy performance.

Week 6 Tight Ends Summary

Player Matchup Primary Appeal Priority Brenton Strange vs. Texans High target share Top Addition Hunter Henry vs. Jets Reliable PPR floor Moderate Chig Okonkwo @ 49ers Breakout upside High Upside Kyle Pitts vs. Bears Athletic talent Low Jason Ferguson @ Packers High catch rate & target baseline Moderate