Fantasy Football Week 6 Tight End Waiver Wire Targets: Add Brenton Strange

If you’re a fantasy football manager who rosters Sam LaPorta or T.J. Hockenson , you may be stuck adding another tight end in Week 6 with both on a bye week. Other tight ends have disappointed thus far, so they also may need to be replaced.

If you don’t roster any of the premier TEs in fantasy football, which TEs should you target on the waiver wire in Week 6?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Mac McWilliams (22) during the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brenton Strange has supplied 13-plus fantasy points in back-to-back weeks, which has helped him earn the status of TE14 in fantasy points per game (10.1) entering Week 6. Despite competing for targets with Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers, Strange has the ninth-highest target share (19.0%) at the TE position.

Trevor Lawrence finds Brenton Strange to get into the redzone @PHIvsJAX on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/gW36n178qD — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Among TEs with 20-plus targets, Strange also has the sixth-most yards per reception (11.2) and sixth-most yards per route run (1.96).

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) scores a touchdown after a catch in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Freiermuth hasn’t been overly efficient this season, posting the ninth-fewest yards after the catch per reception (4.3) and sixth-fewest yards per route run (1.17) among TEs with 20-plus targets. However, Freiermuth is tied for the most receiving touchdowns (4) at the position, leading to him being the TE10 in fantasy points per game (12.1).

Another TD for Pat Freiermuth! 👀pic.twitter.com/AZLV5VkAbf — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) October 11, 2026

With Michael Pittman Jr. sidelined for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, Freiermuth had the second-most targets (7), finishing with 5 catches for 44 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Terrance Ferguson suffered an ankle injury early in Week 3, Tyler Higbee is tied with Tyler Warren as the TE7 in fantasy points per game (15.1) during that span. Despite the Los Angeles Rams deploying a bevy of TEs, Higbee is tied with Strange for the sixth-most yards per reception (11.2) and has the ninth-most yards per route run (1.70) among TEs with 20-plus targets.

Tyler Higbee is making big plays today 💪@BUFvsLAR on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Mm4Z3DNMmd — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2026

Ferguson remains on injured reserve for the Rams, and Higbee will face an Arizona Cardinals squad in Week 6 that is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to TEs (16.3).