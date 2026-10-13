Fantasy Football Week 6 Tight End Waiver Wire Targets: Add Brenton Strange
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If you’re a fantasy football manager who rosters Sam LaPorta or T.J. Hockenson, you may be stuck adding another tight end in Week 6 with both on a bye week. Other tight ends have disappointed thus far, so they also may need to be replaced.
If you don’t roster any of the premier TEs in fantasy football, which TEs should you target on the waiver wire in Week 6?
All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros.
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Brenton Strange has supplied 13-plus fantasy points in back-to-back weeks, which has helped him earn the status of TE14 in fantasy points per game (10.1) entering Week 6. Despite competing for targets with Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers, Strange has the ninth-highest target share (19.0%) at the TE position.
Among TEs with 20-plus targets, Strange also has the sixth-most yards per reception (11.2) and sixth-most yards per route run (1.96).
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pat Freiermuth hasn’t been overly efficient this season, posting the ninth-fewest yards after the catch per reception (4.3) and sixth-fewest yards per route run (1.17) among TEs with 20-plus targets. However, Freiermuth is tied for the most receiving touchdowns (4) at the position, leading to him being the TE10 in fantasy points per game (12.1).
With Michael Pittman Jr. sidelined for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, Freiermuth had the second-most targets (7), finishing with 5 catches for 44 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
Since Terrance Ferguson suffered an ankle injury early in Week 3, Tyler Higbee is tied with Tyler Warren as the TE7 in fantasy points per game (15.1) during that span. Despite the Los Angeles Rams deploying a bevy of TEs, Higbee is tied with Strange for the sixth-most yards per reception (11.2) and has the ninth-most yards per route run (1.70) among TEs with 20-plus targets.
Ferguson remains on injured reserve for the Rams, and Higbee will face an Arizona Cardinals squad in Week 6 that is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to TEs (16.3).
Skyler Carlin is an experienced sports writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, and soccer for FanDuel Research and USA Today. Outside of writing, he enjoys cooking, watching movies, and playing video games.Follow skyler_carlin