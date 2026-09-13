Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 1: Dak Prescott, George Pickens, Jake Ferguson

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will square off in Week 1 and the Giants will have their hands full with Dak Prescott, Jake Ferguson and George Pickens.

The Cowboys had one of the best offenses in the NFL last season, and Prescott's connection with Ferguson and Pickens were a big part of the equation — and that should be the case again in 2026.

As the Cowboys prepare to take the field for the season-opening matchup against the Giants, here's our fantasy football start or sit advice for all three players.

Dak Prescott start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott had another wildly productive showing in 2025, with the veteran signal-caller throwing for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns to 10 picks, which was good enough for QB5 overall, according to Fantasy Pros.

With George Pickens back, Prescott will once again be throwing the football to an elite receiver duo when you include CeeDee Lamb. Prescott has two other solid pass-catchers in Jake Ferguson and Ryan Flournoy, also.

In his last full game against the Giants last season, Prescott put up 23.1 fantasy points, and not much has changed on New York's defense in 2026.

Given the fact he finished as a top-five quarterback last season, Prescott is an every-week starting option by default, but his outlook is even rosier in a plus matchup against Big Blue.

Verdict: Start

George Pickens start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) carries the ball as Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) defends during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens posted a career-best season in 2025 after notching over 1,400 yards and nine touchdowns en route to finishing as WR4 overall.

While Pickens no doubt benefitted from Lamb's injury (he had two of his best games of the season while Lamb was out), he's still going to post plenty of production in 2026 and should be no worse than a WR2 in his second season in Dallas.

Pickens draws a matchup against a Giants defense that he burnt for five catches, 68 yards and one touchdown in Week 2 in 2025, which was his last full game against New York. And, he posted those numbers with Lamb in the lineup.

Pickens is, at worst, a locked-in WR2 option with elite upside moving forward.

Verdict: Start

Jake Ferguson start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of mouths to feed in the Cowboys' offense, but that was also the case last season and Ferguson still managed to finish as TE10 overall.

That ranking was heavily aided by Ferguson going off with eight touchdown catches to go along with his 600 receiving yards.

We expect touchdown regression for Ferguson, but that won't be enough to remove his label as an every-week starter in 12-team leagues.

Verdict: Start

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