Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments.

Big-name kickers such as Cameron Dicker and Jake Bates have had slow starts, while the likes of Evan McPherson and Chase McLaughlin are just two of a handful of upstart kickers who have had hot statistical starts to the season … at least, as far as fantasy kickers are concerned!

With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few players who weren’t drafted (hello, Trey Smack and Spencer Shrader) have moved up, while projected starters like Dicker and Cairo Santos have moved down.

So, here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!

Week 3 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. BAL 2 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at IND 3 Cam Little JAC vs. NE 4 Jason Myers SEA at WAS 5 Jake Bates DET vs. NYJ 6 Tyler Loop BAL at DAL 7 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. MIN 8 Evan McPherson CIN at PIT 9 Trey Smack GB vs. ATL 10 Will Reichard MIN at TB 11 Eddy Pineiro SF vs. ARI 12 Harrison Mevis LAR at DEN 13 Spencer Shrader IND vs. HOU 14 Tyler Bass BUF vs. LAC 15 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR at CLE 16 Cameron Dicker LAC at BUF 17 Harrison Butker KC at MIA 18 Cairo Santos CHI vs. PHI 19 Chris Boswell PIT vs. CIN 20 Wil Lutz DEN vs. LAR 21 Andres Borregales NE at JAC 22 Jake Elliott PHI at CHI 23 Daniel Carlson NO vs. LV 24 Nick Folk ATL at GB 25 Jason Sanders NYJ at DET 26 Dominic Zvada NYG vs. TEN 27 Chad Ryland ARI at SF 28 Matt Gay LV at NO 29 Andre Szmyt CLE vs. CAR 30 Joey Slye TEN at NYG 31 Riley Patterson MIA vs. KC 32 Drew Stevens WAS vs. SEA