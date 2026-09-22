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Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Jake Bates leaps into the top five this week as his Lions prepare to host the Jets.
Michael Fabiano|
Jake Bates, Lions
Jake Bates, Lions | Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Week 3 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments. 

Big-name kickers such as Cameron Dicker and Jake Bates have had slow starts, while the likes of Evan McPherson and Chase McLaughlin are just two of a handful of upstart kickers who have had hot statistical starts to the season … at least, as far as fantasy kickers are concerned!

With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few players who weren’t drafted (hello, Trey Smack and Spencer Shrader) have moved up, while projected starters like Dicker and Cairo Santos have moved down.

So, here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!

Week 3 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

vs. BAL

2

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

at IND

3

Cam Little

JAC

vs. NE

4

Jason Myers

SEA

at WAS

5

Jake Bates

DET

vs. NYJ

6

Tyler Loop

BAL

at DAL

7

Chase McLaughlin

TB

vs. MIN

8

Evan McPherson

CIN

at PIT

9

Trey Smack

GB

vs. ATL

10

Will Reichard

MIN

at TB

11

Eddy Pineiro

SF

vs. ARI

12

Harrison Mevis

LAR

at DEN

13

Spencer Shrader

IND

vs. HOU

14

Tyler Bass

BUF

vs. LAC

15

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

at CLE

16

Cameron Dicker

LAC

at BUF

17

Harrison Butker

KC

at MIA

18

Cairo Santos

CHI

vs. PHI

19

Chris Boswell

PIT

vs. CIN

20

Wil Lutz

DEN

vs. LAR

21

Andres Borregales

NE

at JAC

22

Jake Elliott

PHI

at CHI

23

Daniel Carlson

NO

vs. LV

24

Nick Folk

ATL

at GB

25

Jason Sanders

NYJ

at DET

26

Dominic Zvada

NYG

vs. TEN

27

Chad Ryland

ARI

at SF

28

Matt Gay

LV

at NO

29

Andre Szmyt

CLE

vs. CAR

30

Joey Slye

TEN

at NYG

31

Riley Patterson

MIA

vs. KC

32

Drew Stevens

WAS

vs. SEA

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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