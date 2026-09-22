Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Week 3 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments.
Big-name kickers such as Cameron Dicker and Jake Bates have had slow starts, while the likes of Evan McPherson and Chase McLaughlin are just two of a handful of upstart kickers who have had hot statistical starts to the season … at least, as far as fantasy kickers are concerned!
With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few players who weren’t drafted (hello, Trey Smack and Spencer Shrader) have moved up, while projected starters like Dicker and Cairo Santos have moved down.
So, here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!
Week 3 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. BAL
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
at IND
3
Cam Little
JAC
vs. NE
4
Jason Myers
SEA
at WAS
5
Jake Bates
DET
vs. NYJ
6
Tyler Loop
BAL
at DAL
7
Chase McLaughlin
TB
vs. MIN
8
Evan McPherson
CIN
at PIT
9
Trey Smack
GB
vs. ATL
10
Will Reichard
MIN
at TB
11
Eddy Pineiro
SF
vs. ARI
12
Harrison Mevis
LAR
at DEN
13
Spencer Shrader
IND
vs. HOU
14
Tyler Bass
BUF
vs. LAC
15
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
at CLE
16
Cameron Dicker
LAC
at BUF
17
Harrison Butker
KC
at MIA
18
Cairo Santos
CHI
vs. PHI
19
Chris Boswell
PIT
vs. CIN
20
Wil Lutz
DEN
vs. LAR
21
Andres Borregales
NE
at JAC
22
Jake Elliott
PHI
at CHI
23
Daniel Carlson
NO
vs. LV
24
Nick Folk
ATL
at GB
25
Jason Sanders
NYJ
at DET
26
Dominic Zvada
NYG
vs. TEN
27
Chad Ryland
ARI
at SF
28
Matt Gay
LV
at NO
29
Andre Szmyt
CLE
vs. CAR
30
Joey Slye
TEN
at NYG
31
Riley Patterson
MIA
vs. KC
32
Drew Stevens
WAS
vs. SEA
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano