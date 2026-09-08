Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Waiver Wire Targets Featuring Matt Gay

If you bypassed drafting a kicker or decided to punt on the position until waiver claims are processed, then you're finding yourself in a similar spot to me: looking to stream a kicker for Week 1. Finding week-winning kicker production is less about chasing household names, and more about targeting indoor environments, high over/under totals, and offenses capable of driving between the 20s while struggling in red-zone conversion. Here are five undrafted kicker targets available on the waiver wire ready to plug into your Week 1 starting lineup.

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) celebrates the win against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K Matt Gay, Las Vegas Raiders

Rostered in under 10% of leagues, Matt Gay enters Week 1 with one of the most favorable matchups on the opening slate. The Raiders open as home underdogs against Miami inside the pristine conditions of Allegiant Stadium, eliminating early-season weather concerns. Gay retains a massive leg, converting 18 career field goals from 50-plus yards. Las Vegas’ revamped offensive front should consistently advance the ball cross-midfield, but red-zone matchups against Miami’s front seven point to stall-outs and multi-field-goal opportunities. Grab Gay as a high-floor indoor option with 50-plus yard field goal upside.

K Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts

Playing inside Lucas Oil Stadium, Spencer Shrader benefits from an opening-week game total hovering near 47.5 points. Shrader proved hyper-efficient last season by converting 92.9% of his field goal attempts (13-of-14). Indianapolis possesses the big-play ability to gain chunk yardage rapidly, yet Baltimore’s defense consistently ranks among the top units in holding opponents to field goals inside the 20. That dynamic creates ideal conditions for long attempts. Add Shrader as a sneaky, high-ceiling play in what projects as a back-and-forth scoring affair.

K Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) looks on after a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Little features a strong game script as the Jaguars open as touchdown home favorites against Cleveland. Little is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he drilled 30-of-34 field-goal attempts (88.2%) and converted 50 extra points. Jacksonville should control game flow on the ground, giving Little a high floor via extra points, while Cleveland’s stingy interior defense forces field goal attempts once drives stall inside the 30-yard line. Stream Little for a safe floor backed by a high-volume offensive projection.

K Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers

Aug 21, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack (28) celebrates kicking a field goal in the second half of a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey Smack makes his debut in a divisional showdown inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Playing in Minnesota’s climate-controlled venue eliminates weather variables, while Green Bay’s passing attack should move the chains efficiently. With an over/under currently sitting at 46.5 points, Smack enters a strong environment where green-zone trips translate directly into volume. Grab Smack if you want a zero-weather-risk kicker tied to an efficient offense.

K Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears

Cairo Santos remains widely available despite drawing a prime matchup against Carolina. Santos was automatic last season, connecting on 100% of his extra points (39-for-39) and hitting 83.3% of his field goal tries. Chicago’s offense should supply plenty of field-position support, while Carolina's bend-don't-break secondary keeps field goal attempts coming. Target Santos in 12-team formats for a high-volume, reliable Week 1 option.

Ultimately, winning your matchup through kicker streaming comes down to combining favorable environmental conditions with offenses capable of consistently moving the chains into opponent territory. By targeting options like Matt Gay, Spencer Shrader, and Trey Smack, who play indoors in high-total games, or reliable legs like Cam Little and Cairo Santos tied to offenses likely to dictate game flow, you effectively raise both your scoring floor and upside without having spent valuable draft capital.