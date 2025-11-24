Javonte Williams Will Bust Thanksgiving Week, Belongs On Fantasy Football Benches
Dallas Cowboys Javonte Williams has been a league-winner this season. Not many players have outperformed their draft value more than him. However, while the volume has still been there and he has topped 80 yards rushing in each of his past three games, he also hasn't scored a touchdown and has only caught 4 total passes for 14 yards during that span. That lack of touchdowns and PPR value could really hurt him in this final stretch before the fantasy football playoffs. He is looking at a brutal schedule over the next few weeks.
Javonte Williams' Brutal Week 13 Matchup Against The Chiefs
In Week 13, the Cowboys will face off with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving afternoon. The Chiefs are allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. On Sunday, Kansas City just held the unstoppable Jonathan Taylor to 58 rushing yards on 3.6 yards per carry, with just two catches for eight yards and no touchdowns. While Williams has had a good year, he isn't close to being on the level of JT. This is going to be a really tough matchup for Williams on a short week that we expect him to struggle in.
Fantasy Football Managers Should Bench Javonte Williams In Week 14
Things get even worse for Williams as he heads into Week 14. Dallas will match up against the Detroit Lions. This is the worst possible matchup for any running back. The Lions are allowing the fewest fantasy points to the position this season. This is a nightmare scenario for fantasy owners of Williams, who are battling to fight their way into the fantasy football playoffs.
Javonte Williams' Fantasy Football Playoff Schedule
While things do get better for the fantasy football playoffs, he still has below-average matchups in each of the first two rounds of the playoffs. In Week 14, the Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings, and in Week 15, the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are in the top half of the league when it comes to slowing down fantasy football running backs. The Vikings are allowing the 12th-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, and the Chargers are allowing the 15th-fewest fantasy points to the position.
The only saving grace here is that he would go up against the Washington Commanders in the fantasy championship game if you make it that far. Washington is allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season, and seems to be heading in the wrong direction thanks to a rash of injuries. Nevertheless, you are in for a tough stretch with Williams in the coming weeks at a really bad time for fantasy owners.