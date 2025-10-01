Jaxson Dart and Emeka Egbuka Rise in Week 5 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch
Rookie storylines have been rising to the top of the NFL as of recent. Jaxson Dart won his first career NFL start. Dillon Gabriel is set to make his debut for the Browns. Ashton Jeanty, Cam Skattebo and Omarion Hampton all broke out in Week 4. On the other hand, Travis Hunter and Cam Ward trend downwards. There is a lot to unpack in this week's rookie stock watch, so let's get to it.
NFL ROOKIE STOCK WATCH AFTER WEEK 4
QUARTERBACKS
Cam Ward - Very Low
Nothing is going good in Tennessee right now. It seems almost inevitable that Brian Callahan is going to get fired at some point. This team needs to play better football, but I am not seeing it through September. Ward had just 108 Yards in Week 4 and he continues to lack any impressive statistics on a week-to-week basis. Under to circumstance should Ward be rostered in fantasy.
Jaxson Dart - Trending Up
Dart won his NFL debut is rather impressive fashion. He barely threw the ball for much and did lose Malik Nabers in the process, but he also put the team on his back when it mattered. Dart has two total touchdowns and zero turnovers in the Giants 21-18 upset over the Chargers. Dart has notable backup fantasy value.
Dillon Gabriel - Trending Up
The Browns made the inevitable move of listing Gabriel as the teams Week 5 starter. He gets the first shot over Shedeur Sanders and we will have to see what happens. I am indifferent about Gabriel and that he may not be anything overly special, but this is his shot. Stay tuned to see what he becomes.
RUNNING BACKS
Ashton Jeanty - Rising
The Raiders offensive line had not been helping Jeanty a ton, however that all changed in Week 4. Jeanty rattled off 138 Yards and 1 Touchdown against the Bears. Perhaps better days are becoming present.
Omarion Hampton - High
Boy am I glad to see Hampton running wild. He is fully in form with the Chargers after a first two troublesome weeks. Hampton is already a top-ten fantasy running back and it looks that will remain to be. Do not sell-high, because he will stay high.
Cam Skattebo - High
Skattebo looked ultra impressive in his first core-start with the Giants in Week 4. He only averaged 3.2 Yards per Carry, but this was on 25 Carries and he took every play with furiosity. Feel free to have a differing opinion, but Skattebo looks great to me. Tracy will continue to get his work but the rookie should become the majority back with Dart alongside.
Quinshon Judkins - High
The Browns may not be a mindblowing offense, but Judkins is doing his job as expected. He has 49 Carries for 237 Yards and 2 Touchdowns, all in essentially 2.5 games played. Is appears that he is trending to have 65-70% of team carries on a weekly basis.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Moderate
It surely has not helped his case that he has been somewhat injured. This allowed Chris Rodriguez to find some notable work in Week 4 with the same amount of carries at Croskey-Merritt. Dan Quinn has said that Croskey-Merritt will be the lead back and I do believe him. You must give him time to get healthier. He is still just a flex player, at best, and perhaps unstartable in Week 5.
TreVeyon Henderson - Slight Increase
Despite pass-blocking struggles, the Patriots do appear to be slowly working Henderson into a bigger role. In Week 4, Henderson had 24% of team carries, but also two targets. His value will come both on the ground and in the air. He capped off his day with a touchdown, the first of his career. I do see Henderson being more fantasy viable over the next few weeks.
Bhayshel Tuten - Moderate
Tuten may be slightly injured, but he is putting up impressive numbers when active. Between workload, injury, and a Tank Bisgby trade, I would estimate Tuten to be used 30-35% going forward. Tuten has 25% of red zone running back touches and Liam Coen will keep him involved in this dynamic offense.
Ollie Gordon - Falling
Gordon saw some hype following notable Week 3 red zone touches. However, that was a one-off. Gordon had less than 20% of team rushes last week for just 1.7 Yards per Carry. He is just a handcuff, nothing more.
Woody Marks - Trending Up
Woody looks very good, and that is great news for him. Nick Chubb is reliable, but getting old. The Texans will continue to work in their young phenom. He already has out snapped Chubb is Week 4, 17-13, and did so for 69 Yards and 1 Touchdown.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Tetairoa McMillan - Moderate
It is very clear that McMillan is the certified WR1 in Carolina, but better results can be netted. It is not McMillan's fault but rather, Bryce Young's fault. McMillan has over 25% of team targets, but has only caught 53% of those targets. He maintains to be very viable, but Carolina must get more efficient to reach a ceiling.
Emeka Egbuka - Sky-High
This season could not be going any better for the rookie. He went off again in Week 4 with a massive deep touchdown, sneaking past two defenders to the house. Egbuka is averaging 70.5 Yards per Game with a 23% target share and 4 Touchdowns. He will continue to thrive while Mike Evans is out.
Travis Hunter - Low
I have yet to see anything mindblowing from Hunter. I had speculated that he may underperform, and that has been the case. Hunter has a 15% target share for just 9.1 Yards per Catch. He has zero touchdowns and a very weak 53.8 PFF Receiving grade. Until I see anything, Hunter is a no-play for me.
Elic Ayomanor - Moderate
Ayomanor has really broken out into an awesome role so far. In fact, he is tied with Calvin Ridley for the most targets on the team (23-of-108). Titans receivers have two total touchdowns this season, and they both belong to the rookie. His ceiling remains lower with the Titans struggles, but the role is noteworthy towards week-to-week flex consideration.
Matthew Golden - Moderate
Clearly, he has lacked much for output, but I still raise optimism towards Golden. He has a 13% target share this season, trending towards 20% with Reed out. By Packers standards, that number is very solid. Golden is also playing 74% of passing snaps and has saw a target increase in the last three games.
Luther Burden III - Low
Burden had an awesome touchdown in Week 3 versus the Cowboys, but he still lacks much for involvement. Surely, someone would become the victim of the large mouths to be fed in Chicago, and Burden is that guy. His target share is just 7%. Stay away for now.
Tory Horton - Moderate
Horton has two touchdowns, which is awesome. However, he only has 10 targets on the season. I would expect his role to drastically increase if Smith-Njigba or Kupp missed a game, but for now, Horton will not be viable. Best case is to start him in a DFS showdown lineup.
TIGHT ENDS
Tyler Warren - Sky-High
Warren is the TE5 in fantasy football and looks to be going nowhere. The Colts proved in Week 4 that they may not be a coincidence, and that they are actually very good. Warren has a 24% target share and is due any day now for his first touchdown.
Harold Fannin Jr - Slightly Up
The sleeper pick has become extremely viable this season. The Browns may not be elite, but Fannin Jr has gotten his work cut out for him. His target share is 17% — higher than David Njoku — and should remain as a cheap, rookie future piece. His lack of touchdown ability will be his one weakness, but that is a given with the Browns.
Colston Loveland - Very Low
The Bears invested a very high pick on Loveland, but has has done absolutely nothing. Loveland has a 5% target share and has played just 30% of passing snaps. Cole Kmet has 82 more snaps this season. Do not even look at Loveland right now.