Suns Reveal Devin Booker's Injury Timeline

PHOENIX — After a very unfortunate ankle roll in Friday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the timeline for Devin Booker’s injury has been revealed.

From the Suns:

"Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will be out after sustaining a right ankle sprain during Friday’s game at Atlanta. He will be re-evaluated in one week."

Booker went down in a lot of pain after a freak play when he was running up the court and not looking, stepped on Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu’s foot and Booker’s right ankle twisted significantly.

He stayed on the ground for a while before hobbling back to the locker room with six seconds left in the third quarter.

Booker left the arena on crutches postgame.

Devin Booker left the game with an apparent ankle injury after this play. pic.twitter.com/Vn3fLGmWu6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 24, 2026

How Will Suns Deal with Devin Booker’s Absence

Booker, who is averaging 25.4 points and 6.2 assists on the year, sprained his left ankle in the first matchup of Phoenix's road trip, which was a minor sprain and forced him to miss one game, and now on the very last game of the six-game trip, Booker sprained his other ankle.

Not only did the Suns lose Booker against the Hawks, Jalen Green re-injured his hamstring injury that has llimited him to only four games played this season in the first quarter with the Suns later ruling him out with “precautionary right hamstring tightness.”

Phoenix knows how to play without Green, but really struggled in the fourth quarter because of Booker’s absence and the overall deflation of losing both players.

Booker was on track for his first 40-point game of the year, scoring 31 points and cashing home five 3-pointers for the first time since October before the injury.

"You feel for them. Book really figured it out in the third quarter it felt like. He'd been doing so much for us all season long and then there, he was in his flow state," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the game (via The Arizona Republic).

"That's the tough part about it, but I know he bounces back incredibly fast."

The Suns are 1-3 without Booker this season and have only averaged 100 points per game in the four games he has missed this season.

On the year, the Suns are now 27-18 and the loss to the Hawks snapped a three-game win streak as Phoenix heads home with nine of their next 10 games at Mortgage Matchup Center before the All-Star break.

The Suns are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference, but in a three-way tie with the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The next team behind them, the Golden State Warriors (25-21), are in eighth place in the West and 2.5 games back of all three of these teams.

Phoenix's upcoming homestand will begin against the Miami Heat (23-22), who knocked off the Suns 127-121 in the first game of the road trip on Jan. 13.

"It's basketball. It happens. We'll figure it out," Suns forward Dillon Brooks said of the injuries. "Rally together and let's try to finish off this first half (of the regular season) the right way. Stay where we're at. Don't let the bleeding bleed too much and going into the (All-Star) break with some wins."

