Jonnu Smith And 3 Other Must-Start Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight Ends
I foresee that 2025 may become the year of the tight end. The position runs as deep as ever, and we saw many tight ends with notable targets shares in Week 1. David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr combined for 15 targets, Juwan Johnson had 11 targets, and Trey McBride, Sam LaPorta, and Hunter Henry all saw 8+ . Multiple others saw high efficiency on lower targets shares, such as Dalton Kincaid and Brenton Strange both going 4/4 and a touchdown. I love these tight ends in Week 2.
Week 2 Tight End STARTS
Hunter Henry
He is rostered in under 50% of fantasy football leagues, and I do not get that. Hunter Henry was on my preseason sleeper list, and Week 1 proved that to be correct. Henry only caught 4 balls, but he did see 8 targets. With further accuracy, it showed quickly that the target share may be there for the entire season.
In Week 2, the Patriots face off against the Dolphins. The Dolphins defense? Very bad. We saw that against the Colts in Week 1. Miami lacks much to be desired on their defense, thus opening it up for Hunter Henry to have massive opportunity this week.
Fantasy On SI Week 2 Ranking: TE16
Jake Ferguson
I have been vocal that this Cowboys offense is going to buzz back into 2023 form. In Week 1 against the Eagles, that looked to be the case. If CeeDee Lamb does not drop multiple vital passes, an upset in Philadelphia was very well on the way to happening.
In Week 1, Jake Ferguson had 5 Catches on 6 Targets for 23 Yards. That may be nothing crazy, but this Eagles core of coverage linebackers and safeties are probably the best in the NFL. That being the case, he still commanded some work and a very-near touchdown late in the game. They now face the Giants, and that defense did not look great in coverage Week 1. I expect them to stay sub-par in that department as their defensive talent lies fully in their pass rush.
Jake Ferguson has had 7 targets in each of his last 3 games versus the Giants.
Fantasy On SI Week 2 Ranking: TE11
Kyle Pitts
Another tight end I was high-on this season was Kyle Pitts. Zac Robinson is due to get him involved a lot better than Arthur Smith ever did, and it showed in Week 1. Michael Penix will let it fly, and towards Kyle Pitts in Week 1, they met on 8 targets for 7 catches and 59 yards. This came against a well-schemed out Buccaneers defense.
In Week 2, the Falcons will take on the Minnesota Vikings. This Minnesota team did not face an all-star cast of tight ends in 2024. The Top-3 they faced was just George Kittle, Evan Engram, and Noah Fant. They face tougher here in Week 2 as Kyle Pitts looks to school Blake Cashman, and Josh Metellus.
Even if this coverage scheme proves difficult for Pitts, I think he exceeds value of where he may have been drafted on your fantasy team. I would rather this higher target share to any other competition in your lineup. This game very well may become a shootout indoors.
Fantasy On SI Week 2 Ranking: TE12
Jonnu Smith
Well, I think Arthur Smith is in love with Jonnu Smith. When Arthur Smith was the tight ends coach, then offensive coordinator in Tennessee, Jonnu Smith saw continuous improvement. This all capped in 2020 when he raked in 8 touchdowns. Five years later, Jonnu Smith returns to Pittsburgh with clear desire to work in tandem with Arthur Smith to be a vital item, especially given the weak receiving core the team has.
Between Quincy Williams and Jamien Sherwood, the Jets Week 1 matchup was not an ideal one for a tight end, but Jonnu Smith still caught 5 balls on 6 targets. The Seahawks may be a bit easier while the Steelers play their home debut. He may become among the highest targeted tight ends in the NFL this season.
Fantasy On SI Week 2 Ranking: TE20