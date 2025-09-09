Week 2 Tight End Rankings for PPR and Non-PPR Fantasy Football Leagues
The tight end position remains the thinnest and most volatile in fantasy football, with value dropping off quickly after the top-tier options. And some of the most reliable options at the position are already dropping like flies due to the injury bug.
George Kittle has been ruled out after exiting Week 1 with a hamstring injury and Brock Bowers is questionable after suffering a knee injury that prevented him from finishing the Raiders’ Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots. Fortunately for Bowers, he had already eclipsed the century mark, rewarding his fantasy managers.
So heading into Week 2, despite the fact that Bowers may suit up, it’s Trey McBride who is the top-ranked player at the tight end position. Bowers may eventually surpass him once we hear more updates out of Vegas but for the time being, McBride is the safest option.
With Week 2 set to kick off Thursday night as the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders, it’s time to break down where every tight end ranks after the opening week of the season.
The Top-Ranked Tight End In Week 2: Trey McBride
McBride barely finished Week 1 in the TE1 conversation (TE12) after accumulating six receptions on nine targets for 61 receiving yards. But given that the Cardinals were leading for most of the game against the New Orleans Saints, the game script simply wasn’t in his favor. And although Arizona may jump out to an early lead yet again against the Carolina Panthers, this is a defense that surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2024.Sure, Marvin Harrison Jr. seems to have a much better rapport with Kyler Murray in 2025 but McBride is still the go-to weapon in the red zone and very often Murray’s first read. Expect the young tight end to find the end zone in Week 2.
Tyler Warren Cracks The Top 5
The Indianapolis Colts rookie showcased why he was a first-round draft pick in his NFL debut, becoming one of just two tight ends (Harold Fannin Jr.) to catch at least seven passes in their first NFL appearance since 1987. Warren finished with seven receptions on nine targets and 76 receiving yards en route to a TE3 finish in Week 1.
In Week 2, Warren faces a very stingy Denver Broncos defense, but the rookie will serve as Daniel Jones’ go-to checkdown option. The Broncos allowed just five touchdowns to opposing tight ends last season but Warren’s value primarily comes from his reception upside in PPR formats. Denver held Chig Okonkwo in check last week (three receptions for 19 yards) but Warren is far more talented and with the Colts potentially falling in an early hole, Daniel Jones will have to sling it if they want to keep the winning streak alive.
Travis Kelce Remains A Top-5 Tight End
With Rashee Rice suspended and Xavier Worthy’s status in question following a shoulder injury, Kelce could be Patrick Mahomes’ go-to target in a Super Bowl rematch in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles were extremely stingy against opposing defenses last season but the Chiefs won’t have many other options if they want to move the ball through the air. Hollywood Brown is serviceable but it’s hard to envision Mahomes opting to throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, and Jalen Royals over his trusted tight end, even if Kelce’s decline is evident.
In Week 1, Kelce finished as the TE8 thanks to a 42-yard touchdown reception. Clearly, he still has plenty left in the tank and is definitely one of the most trusted options at the position as we gear up for Week 2.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the tight ends across the NFL rank in our Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings.