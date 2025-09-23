Jordan Love and 3 More Quarterbacks to Start in Fantasy Football for Week 4
Three weeks into the NFL season, fantasy football managers are starting to see trends take shape under center.
Some young players are proving they belong, while others are still finding their rhythm. At the same time, a few veterans are reminding everyone that matchups can make all the difference, regardless of past performance.
This week offers plenty of opportunity at the quarterback position, especially against defenses that have struggled against the pass. Several units have already surrendered gaudy yardage totals, while injuries in the secondary have plagued others. That combination creates favorable spots for fantasy managers willing to take advantage.
With lineups tightening and every point mattering more, choosing the right quarterback could swing matchups in Week 4. Here are four options positioned to deliver production, thanks to advantageous schedules.
Caleb Williams (Bears) @ Raiders
Williams made my list of quarterbacks to start in Week 3 and justified my selection by passing for 298 yards and four touchdowns against the struggling Cowboys defense. He finished as QB1 on the week, scoring 29 fantasy points. It was only a matter of time before things clicked between him, first-year head coach Ben Johnson and the Bears’ offense. Williams gets another advantageous matchup to exploit on the road against the Raiders in Week 4. Las Vegas ranks middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points given up to opposing QBs, but ranks inside the top 10 for most yards passing allowed per game (237). Williams should once again be in fantasy lineups as he continues to make career-defining strides.
Drake Maye (Patriots) vs. Panthers
Maye is another second-year quarterback hitting his stride. He’s averaging over 261 passing yards and a 74.5% completion rate through three games in 2025 despite the Patriots’ less-than-stellar pass-catcher room. He’s also thrown for multiple touchdowns in back-to-back contests. Maye matches up against the Panthers in Week 4, which presents an opportunity to continue his recent success. Carolina has actually held opposing QBs in check, as they have given up the third-fewest fantasy points to the position on average through three weeks. However, it has faced Kyler Murray, a struggling Trevor Lawrence and Michael Penix Jr., who was benched in his last outing. With the Patriots' run game being inefficient, New England will likely rely on Maye’s arm.
Jordan Love (Packers) @ Cowboys
Love and the Packers’ offense disappointed in Week 3 against the Browns. However, both have an opportunity to right the ship in Week 4 against one of the friendliest defenses to opposing quarterbacks and wide receivers. The Cowboys lead the entire NFL in passing yards allowed per game (288) through three weeks. They have also allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks in that timeframe. Love should have no problem getting back on track this week, as Caleb Williams just lit up the Cowboys for 298 passing yards and four passing touchdowns a week ago.
Geno Smith (Raiders) vs. Bears
Smith has had his fair share of struggles to begin the 2025 season, but those struggles haven’t prevented him from being productive in fantasy football. Aside from his Week 2 stinker against the Chargers, Smith passed for 362 yards in the season opener and is coming off a 289-yard, three-touchdown performance. The veteran finished as QB4 this past week, scoring 26 fantasy points. He now faces an injured Bears secondary in Week 4. Chicago surrenders the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. A big reason for that is that they have also given up a league-high eight passing touchdowns. Smith is a viable option in deeper leagues to start at quarterback with the excellent matchup.
Check out our quarterback rankings for Week 4.