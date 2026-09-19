Julian Lewis Among the Biggest College Fantasy Football Sits for Week 3
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Early-season production can be misleading in college fantasy football, especially when players move from favorable matchups into significantly tougher competition. Week 3 features several talented players facing defenses capable of limiting their efficiency and fantasy ceilings.
Ousmane Kromah (RB, Florida State) @ Alabama
Key Context: The sophomore back faces a crimson wall on the road in Tuscaloosa.
Kromah possesses the raw skill set to lead Florida State's backfield, but heading into Bryant-Denny Stadium presents the toughest test of his young career. Alabama's defensive front has been stellar through two games, surrendering a meager 32.5 rushing yards per game and giving up just 1.9 yards per carry. With Florida State potentially forced into throw-heavy catch-up mode as 20.5-point underdogs, Kromah's touches could be capped, capping his fantasy output firmly on the bench.
Chance Morrow (WR, Buffalo) @ Penn State
Key Context: Early-season explosion meets elite Big Ten pass defense.
Morrow has been a sensation over the first few weeks of the season, racking up 18 receptions, 221 receiving yards, and 5 touchdowns. Step-up matchups of this magnitude historically crater mid-major wideout efficiency. The Nittany Lions enter Week 3 holding opposing signal-callers to just 105.0 passing yards per game while allowing a microscopic 2.4 yards per pass attempt. Morrow's target volume won't easily translate to yards or scores against Penn State's secondary.
Julian Lewis (QB, Colorado) Matchup: @ Northwestern
Key Context: efficiency inflation vs. Big Ten defensive discipline.
Lewis posted standard-setting fantasy numbers against Weber State, slinging four touchdown passes, while evaluating those figures accounting for FCS competition. In that same outing, Lewis recorded zero rushing yards and turned the ball over via a lost fumble. Northwestern's defense thrives on disrupting pass pockets and forcing lengthy drives. Dependent almost entirely on passing volume to fuel his fantasy floor, Lewis is a risky play on the road in Evanston.
CJ Baxter (RB, Kentucky) @ Texas A&M
Key Context: Persistent struggles against top-tier SEC defensive lines.
Baxter's fantasy outlook is constrained whenever he faces premier SEC defensive interiors. Texas A&M's defensive line continues to disrupt backfields, generating a 12.5% tackle-for-loss rate on early downs. Combined with numbers where Baxter has been held under 3.0 yards per carry against similar competition, leave the Wildcats' running back on the bench this week.
Will Henderson (RB, UTSA) @Texas
Key Context: Projected game state eliminates standard running usage.
Road trips to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium rarely bode well for Group of Five backfields. Henderson's previous matchup against an elite SEC front saw him muster just 12 rushing yards on 7 touches (1.7 YPC). Texas currently ranks top-10 nationally in defensive success rate against the run. If the Roadrunners fall behind early, Henderson's volume will suffer in favor of third-down passing specialists.
Rodney Bullard Jr. (WR, Michigan State) @Notre Dame
Key Context: Shrinking target share meets a lockdown secondary.
Notre Dame's pass defense enters Week 3 giving up only 140.5 passing yards per game and an average of 6.5 points allowed per contest. Bullard's 70.0% decline in yardage from Week 1 to Week 2, combined with Notre Dame's elite cornerback play, makes him a high-risk start.
Week 3 Strategy
The underlying factors across Week 3 is matchup content. While many of these players remain core contributors for their respective teams, brutal road environments, top-tier defensive matchups, and trending usage patterns make them bench candidates before setting your lineups.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.