Julian Lewis Among the Biggest College Fantasy Football Sits for Week 3

Early-season production can be misleading in college fantasy football, especially when players move from favorable matchups into significantly tougher competition. Week 3 features several talented players facing defenses capable of limiting their efficiency and fantasy ceilings.

Ousmane Kromah (RB, Florida State) @ Alabama

Key Context: The sophomore back faces a crimson wall on the road in Tuscaloosa.

Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) makes his way down the field. The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kromah possesses the raw skill set to lead Florida State's backfield, but heading into Bryant-Denny Stadium presents the toughest test of his young career. Alabama's defensive front has been stellar through two games, surrendering a meager 32.5 rushing yards per game and giving up just 1.9 yards per carry. With Florida State potentially forced into throw-heavy catch-up mode as 20.5-point underdogs, Kromah's touches could be capped, capping his fantasy output firmly on the bench.

Chance Morrow (WR, Buffalo) @ Penn State

Key Context: Early-season explosion meets elite Big Ten pass defense.

Buffalo receiver Chance Morrow is taken down by University of Akron defender Tyson Durant on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morrow has been a sensation over the first few weeks of the season, racking up 18 receptions, 221 receiving yards, and 5 touchdowns. Step-up matchups of this magnitude historically crater mid-major wideout efficiency. The Nittany Lions enter Week 3 holding opposing signal-callers to just 105.0 passing yards per game while allowing a microscopic 2.4 yards per pass attempt. Morrow's target volume won't easily translate to yards or scores against Penn State's secondary.

Julian Lewis (QB, Colorado) Matchup: @ Northwestern

Key Context: efficiency inflation vs. Big Ten defensive discipline.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis posted standard-setting fantasy numbers against Weber State, slinging four touchdown passes, while evaluating those figures accounting for FCS competition. In that same outing, Lewis recorded zero rushing yards and turned the ball over via a lost fumble. Northwestern's defense thrives on disrupting pass pockets and forcing lengthy drives. Dependent almost entirely on passing volume to fuel his fantasy floor, Lewis is a risky play on the road in Evanston.

CJ Baxter (RB, Kentucky) @ Texas A&M

Key Context: Persistent struggles against top-tier SEC defensive lines.

Sep 5, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back CJ Baxter (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baxter's fantasy outlook is constrained whenever he faces premier SEC defensive interiors. Texas A&M's defensive line continues to disrupt backfields, generating a 12.5% tackle-for-loss rate on early downs. Combined with numbers where Baxter has been held under 3.0 yards per carry against similar competition, leave the Wildcats' running back on the bench this week.

Will Henderson (RB, UTSA) @Texas

Key Context: Projected game state eliminates standard running usage.

Nov 6, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; UTSA Roadrunners running back Will Henderson III (23) runs with the ball as South Florida Bulls cornerback Tavin Ward (2) tackles during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Road trips to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium rarely bode well for Group of Five backfields. Henderson's previous matchup against an elite SEC front saw him muster just 12 rushing yards on 7 touches (1.7 YPC). Texas currently ranks top-10 nationally in defensive success rate against the run. If the Roadrunners fall behind early, Henderson's volume will suffer in favor of third-down passing specialists.

Rodney Bullard Jr. (WR, Michigan State) @Notre Dame

Key Context: Shrinking target share meets a lockdown secondary.

Michigan State wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (3) celebrates a touchdown against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame's pass defense enters Week 3 giving up only 140.5 passing yards per game and an average of 6.5 points allowed per contest. Bullard's 70.0% decline in yardage from Week 1 to Week 2, combined with Notre Dame's elite cornerback play, makes him a high-risk start.

Week 3 Strategy

The underlying factors across Week 3 is matchup content. While many of these players remain core contributors for their respective teams, brutal road environments, top-tier defensive matchups, and trending usage patterns make them bench candidates before setting your lineups.