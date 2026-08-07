Texas A&M's Defense Looks Ready to Build on Last Season

The Texas A&M Aggies have built a reputation for having one of the most staunch defenses on a consistent basis under head coach Mike Elko. While the sample size might only be two seasons, that consistency has followed Elko at every stop.

Trying to replicate the success from last season, however, won't be easy at multiple key contributors on that side of the ball are no longer with the program after moving on to the NFL.

The Aggies had talent waiting their turn on the roster, and now reloaded ahead of the 2026 season, the defense looks to continue where they left off last year, and even take it a step farther in hopes of finding a spot in the College Football Playoffs for the second year in a row.

Can the Front Seven Find Success?

Head coach Mike Elko watches the first half of play against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies found success last season after building one of the most ferocious fronts in college football, backed by linebackers who knew their role and everything the defense needed to do on every possession like the back of their hand.

This season, they enter without the luxury of knowing exactly how great they can be. The talent is there on the roster to run it back once more, though. Anto Saka has NFL-caliber talent and has been learning under Elko, while DJ Hicks has been biding his time, waiting to show why he could be the next great interior defensive lineman to come through College Station.

The linebacker room added transfer Ray Coney, who could be the addition the group needs, and Daymion Sanford. At the same time, he suffered a scary injury in the spring that initially looked like it would sideline him for the season, but he seems healthy enough to be ready for the start of the season.

While the group experience is lacking, the talent is one thing the group has in abundance.

All Eyes Are on the Secondary

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) and cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) react after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M ranked 130th out of 136 teams last season in interceptions per game, while also finishing No. 1 in sacks per game and No. 19 in opponents' passing yards per game as well. Largely due to the pass rush from the defensive line last year, it is now the secondary's turn to step up and be the key feature of the defense.

They return multiple veterans, including Dezz Ricks, Marcus Ratcliffe, and Dalton Brooks, while also adding transfer pickups such as Jordan Shaw and Tawfiq Byard. With plenty of on-field experience, the secondary has the talent and game time to be the bright spot of the team and will be tasked with putting it together this season as the defensive line continues to grow.

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