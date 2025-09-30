Justin Fields and 3 More Quarterbacks to Start in Fantasy Football for Week 5
Five weeks into the NFL season, fantasy managers finally have a clear picture of what to expect from the quarterback position.
Some early-season surprises have solidified themselves as weekly starters, while others are still searching for consistency. Meanwhile, proven veterans continue to show that the right matchup can unlock big fantasy numbers.
This week presents several opportunities for strong quarterback play, especially against defenses that have struggled to contain the pass. With bye weeks on the horizon and matchups growing tighter, every lineup decision matters more than ever. Picking the right quarterback in Week 5 could be the difference between a win and a loss. Below are four options that stand out as strong plays.
Justin Fields (Jets) vs. Cowboys
Fields returned from a one-game absence due to a concussion for a road matchup against the Dolphins on Monday night. Although the Jets lost, Fields looked like a fantasy football star. The veteran completed 20-of-27 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed seven times for 81 yards and a touchdown on the ground. His performance scored 27.14 fantasy points, good for a QB4 finish on the week. Fields is rewarded by drawing a matchup against the friendliest defense to opposing quarterbacks. The Cowboys' defense gives up more than 28 fantasy points to QBs per game through Weeks 1-4. Fields is a lineup lock against a porous Dallas secondary in Week 5.
Daniel Jones (Colts) vs. Raiders
Jones finally returned to the lackluster play many have come to expect from him in his last outing against the Rams. However, the Rams’ defense has given many opposing quarterbacks trouble, and Jones still passed for 262 yards and a touchdown with a 72.7% completion rate. In any event, he has a chance to bounce back in a big way against the Raiders in Week 5. Las Vegas has given up the 10th most passing yards per game (228.3) in 2025. It has also surrendered the 13th-most fantasy points to QBs per game thus far. I fully expect Jones to replicate his success in Weeks 1-3 this week, which makes him a start in fantasy football.
Jared Goff (Lions) @ Bengals
Goff has not lost his touch one bit despite the departure of Ben Johnson, who coordinated the Lions’ offense from 2022-24. His most impressive performance this season thus far came in Week 2, as he passed for 334 yards and five touchdowns. He’s benefited from some good matchups, and he gets another in Week 5 against the Bengals. Cincinnati gives up the third-most passing yards per game (262) in 2025. It also ranks sixth-most in points allowed per game (29.8). Goff and the Lions’ offense will have no problem exploiting the Bengals' defense this week. Look for Goff to pass for multiple touchdowns in this contest.
Sam Darnold (Seahawks) vs. Buccaneers
Darnold has seen a dip in his fantasy football production from 2024, but he’s been consistently solid over the past three weeks. The veteran has averaged over 250 passing yards and nearly two touchdown passes per game in that span. He has also scored 15.8 or more fantasy points in each contest aside from Week 1. Darnold has accomplished this despite the Seahawks being one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL. However, the Buccaneers' defense has allowed just 3.3 rushing yards per attempt this season. Meanwhile, they have surrendered the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing QBs. Seattle will surely lean on its quarterback and passing attack in Week 5, which makes him a great streaming option.
