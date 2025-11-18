Jason Myers and Blake Grupe Among Week 12 Waiver Wire Kicker Pickups
November steams full speed ahead as the fantasy football playoffs approach. Okay, Week 12 features four teams on a bye (Denver, Miami, Washington, and the Los Angeles Rams). Finding waiver wire and streaming options for kickers is an epic struggle. On the bright side, there is no international game to worry about.
It was great to see a lot of solid performances last week. A total of 14 kickers scored 10+ points in standard leagues. Sadly, some teams like the Green Bay Packers are in a bit of a pickle. Brandon McManus attempted an ill-advised field goal, missed Week 11, and may miss Week 12. Lucas Havrisik was human and missed two extra points against the New York Giants.
What is a coach or fantasy football owner to do? Weather plays more of a factor and the time of year creates its own pressure. Here we go!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Yahoo and ESPN. Players rostered in greater than 60 percent of leagues will not get mentioned.
Jason Myers - Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle kicker is rollng along. He did miss one kick against the Los Angeles Rams but made four. Myers now has eight or more points in five consecutive games and faces the Tennessee Titans this week. Myers is owned in 59.5% of ESPN leagues and right on the edge of our criteria. Alas, so is Tyler Loop of Baltimore. Even Cairo Santos of Chicago is over 50% owned in most formats now.
Survivor leagues are going all in on Seattle to continue Tennesee's misery. The one red flag here is that we see a team like Seattle convert too many red zone chances after flubbing so many against the Los Angeles Rams. That position rank of three is hard to ignore.
Tennessee's red zone chance differential is a whopping -20 (37 allowed). Only 59.5% of those opportunities have resulted in a touchdown so Myers should get a few kicks in. The Titans are 1-9 and get to spend all of November at home. Unfortunately, they are 0-5 there.
Blake Grupe - New Orleans Saints
The Atlanta Falcons are a hard team to figure out while New Orleans comes in rested off a bye. Grupe has been a bit of an adventure but the Falcons give up quite a few points to kickers. Aside from the Tampa Bay contest, New Orleans has stayed compettive at home. This NFC South rivalry expects to be tight throughout.
The two home games before that Tampa dud saw Grupe kick four field goals each week. It is the danger of going so far down the kicker rabbit hole. The New Orleans kicker is owned in less than 1% of leagues (ESPN, Yahoo, etc.).
Despite another awful season, the Saints have the support of their owner. Atlanta is missing Drake London and Michael Penix Jr. along with several other players. New Orleans and Grupe have a chance.
Under the dome, there are usually no weather issues.
Younghoe Koo - New York Giants
The South Korean kicker only missed one extra point on Sunday in the winds of MetLife Stadium. With 40-50+ mph wind gusts, it was a considerable adventure. This spot is a coin toss of coin tosses. One should see what happens in Green Bay. Does Lucas Havrisik resume the kicker duties or does Brandon McManus return? If it is Havrisik, then a decision needs to be further pondered.
Meanwhile, Koo will be kicking in Detroit on Sunday. With Jameis Winston or Jaxson Dart under center for New York, at the least there should be a few more chances for points. Again, no weather issues and extremely low ownership (around 1%) are a potential recipe for success. Detroit will get their points but New York may as well.
Both quarterbacks provide an excitement and more offense means more chances for the kicker.