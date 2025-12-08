Rams Backup is Crushing Kyren Williams' Value Heading Into the 2025 Fantasy Playoffs

We are heading into the fantasy football playoffs in Week 15, and the last thing we need is to have someone in our lineup who is going to faceplant and ruin our entire season. With the fantasy playoffs right here on the horizon, there is one player that we are looking to avoid, who we believe is going to faceplant and faceplant badly over the next few weeks.

Los Angeles Rams RB Kyren Williams Can't Be Trusted In The Fantasy Football Playoffs

We will be looking to avoid Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams in our fantasy playoffs, specifically in Week 15 and Week 16. First and foremost, we need to take a look at the player himself.

Blake Corum's Rise

Williams has been outplayed by backup Blake Corum as of late, which has led to an uptick in both opportunities and production for the youngster. In Week 13, Corum carried the ball seven times for 81 yards and a touchdown on 11.1 yards per carry, while Kyren Williams rushed for 72 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. Then, in Week 14, Corum rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries for 10.7 yards per carry, while Williams carried the ball 12 times for 84 yards and a touchdown. It is clear that this is a committee backfield, even if Williams is still the leader of the committee, but without the massive volume, he's not a special talent.

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A Difficult Week 15 Matchup Against The Lions

In Week 15, the Rams will face off with the Detroit Lions. This is a brutal matchup. No defense is allowing fewer fantasy points to running backs this season. They are allowing just 16.32 fantasy points per game to the position this season. If you are a Williams owner, this is not what you want to see on his schedule. As bad as this is, things don't get all that much better in the second round of the fantasy football playoffs.

A Semi Finals Matchup With Seattle's Stingy Defense

The Rams have to go on the road to Seattle to play the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football on a short week. While the Lions are a tougher matchup, the Seattle Seahawks are also allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. They have allowed just 916 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to the position. Being that Williams hasn't been much of a factor in the passing attack, you can make the case that the Seahawks are actually a worse matchup for him than the Lions.

With Blake Corum eating into his workload and back-to-back matchups against elite run defenses, Williams carries far more downside than his name value suggests. In the most important weeks of the fantasy season, trusting him could be the mistake that sinks an otherwise championship-caliber roster.

