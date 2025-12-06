Lamar Jackson, Josh Jacobs Feature Must-Watch Matchups in Week 14 Fantasy Football

Football is a game that is won in the trenches. It is non won on paper, it is not won in the hype, it is won in those individual matchups that make the biggest impact on the game. It may be a Quarterback versus a Pass Rush, a Running Back versus a Run Stop, or a Wide Receiver versus a Cornerback. Today, we identify high, and low-leverage matchups to pay high attention to in Week 14.

De'Von Achane vs Jets Run Stop

The Jets are 30th versus the run, and this bodes well for Achane. He is averaging (20.0) Touches per Game and (3.3) Red Zone Attempts/Targets per Game with (5) Touchdowns.

The Dolphins are favored to win (-3), so we expect zero limitations on the upside of Achane. He has RB1 ability.

Lamar Jackson vs Steelers Defense

Jackson needs to step it up to reinvigorate the Ravens are hopeful Super Bowl contenders. They are 6-6 and this game gives control of their own destiny to the division. The Steelers are just 24th versus Quarterbacks and 32nd in Passing Yards Allowed. Jackson has a prime opportunity to breakout into his true QB1 role that should be expected weekly.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs Falcons Secondary

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is good at a lot of things 👀 pic.twitter.com/kQHeG6q8Vw — PFF (@PFF) November 29, 2025

There is a strong argument to be made that AJ Terrell is the best cornerback in football. It might be smart to put Terrell on Smith-Njigba is a shadow, but that will not happen. The Falcons are 20th versus Wide Receivers and Smith-Njigba may yet elapse 100+ yards, once again. Pay attention to any snaps that Terrell plays on Smith-Njigba some chess-match football.

Tyler Shough vs Buccaneers Defense

We have seen flashes of great football from Shough. He is on my 2026 sleeper watch. I believe that if Shough is as good as he appears to be, Kellen Moore can work Shough into a Top-10 Quarterback role in 2026.

The Buccaneers are bottom-10 versus Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers, so this could end up being a sleeper shootout affair.

Jonathan Taylor vs Jaguars Defense

Taylor has struggled of recent, but I would not say that it is all his fault. The Colts may fend off any drastic, late-season downtick to win a big game here. They are 0-10 in their last 10 games in Jacksonville.

Jonathan Taylor’s stat line vs. the Jaguars across 7 games:



🔹718 rushing yards

🔹154 receiving yards

🔹5.7 YPC

🔹4 TD

🔹102.6 yards per game



Will tomorrow be another big game for JT vs. the Jags? #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/6gBlp70Gy1 — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) December 5, 2025

Despite struggles, Taylor is still a Top-2 Running Back in Fantasy Football. However, the Jaguars are 3rd versus Running Backs and 1st in Rushing Yards Allowed.

Josh Allen/James Cook vs Bengals Defense

The Bills have a chance to reenter themselves are prime Super Bowl contenders. The NFL is wide-open with only one team (LA Rams) less than 5/1 to win the Super Bowl. Many people might say that Buffalo is a buy-low team.

The Bengals are bottom-two in just about every key defensive metric. Look to Allen to find his 12th Rushing Touchdown, as well as a 100+ upside game for Cook.

Jordan Love/Josh Jacobs vs Bears Defense

This is the highest profiled game of Week 14. These two teams will battle for the lead in the NFC North and put themselves in the driver's seat for a home playoff game. The Packers suggest to favor, on paper.

The Bears have held their own, but they are 22nd in Passing Yards Allowed and 28th in Rushing Yards Allowed. Jacobs is the #3 Red Zone Running Back in the NFL, so he is extremely likely to score. Meanwhile, Love is 3rd (14/1) in MVP betting odds.

Pat Mahomes vs Texans Defense

Chiefs’ playoff chances with win: 59%

Chiefs’ playoff chances with loss: 14%



See more teams' playoff odds entering Week 14 📊https://t.co/pyjWQcKss9 — PFF (@PFF) December 6, 2025

The Chiefs must win-out to make the playoffs. Their odds dip below 15% if they lose this game. It will not be easy, however, as the Texans are the #1 defense in the NFL. They are 1st versus Quarterbacks and 3rd versus Wide Receivers. Nonetheless, the Chiefs are favored by -3.5 in this game.

