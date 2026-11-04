Las Vegas Raiders And 3 Other Fantasy Football Week 9 Must-Sit Defenses

There are a few defenses no fantasy manager should have in their starting lineup in Week 9. Here are four of those defenses that have abysmal fantasy outlooks this week.

Indianapolis Colts

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) in the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts are a defense no one should put in their starting lineups for the remainder of the season, no matter the matchup they have. In Week 9, they have an especially rough fantasy outlook with them facing the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys are currently averaging the seventh most points per game in the NFL, 27.4. Combining that with the form the Colts are coming into the matchup with, they ranked as D/ST25 in Week 8; they should be among the worst-performing defenses again in Week 9.

Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stands on the field between plays against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Las Vegas Raiders defense had a solid outing in fantasy football in Week 8, ranking as D/ST8. However, they should have a significantly lower rank in Week 9, with their opponent being the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers are averaging the fourth-most points per game in the NFL, 28.1. An integral part of that has been their run game. They are averaging 127.4 rushing yards per game, which is the eighth-highest average in the league. That is one area that the 49ers should give Las Vegas defense issues, as they are allowing the second-most rushing yards per game in the league, 146.4

New York Jets

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) and New York Jets defensive end Joseph Ossai (46) celebrate with defensive end David Bailey (31) after a sack against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Jets defense has had some bright moments, but against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, those moments should be few and far between. Kansas City’s rushing game should also be a big factor in the Jets’ defense having a rough day. They are averaging the fifth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 134.1. New York, of late, has consistently gotten thrashed by opposing teams’ run game. In their last three games, they have allowed the 10th-most rushing yards per game in the league over that span, 133.0.

New York’s defense has also lately struggled to limit points. In their last three games, they've given up the second-most points per game in the NFL, 30.7.

Atlanta Falcons

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Falcons’ defense had a bad week in fantasy in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ranking as D/ST22, and they should add another bad outing in Week 9 when they face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals offense has been among the best in the NFL in 2026. They are currently averaging the second-most points per game in the NFL, 29.4. And with Atlanta's below-average passing defense, the Bengals, who are averaging 288.4 passing yards per game, the most passing yards per game in the NFL, point to the Falcons' defense struggling.

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