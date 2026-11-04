Las Vegas Raiders And 3 Other Fantasy Football Week 9 Must-Sit Defenses
There are a few defenses no fantasy manager should have in their starting lineup in Week 9. Here are four of those defenses that have abysmal fantasy outlooks this week.
Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are a defense no one should put in their starting lineups for the remainder of the season, no matter the matchup they have. In Week 9, they have an especially rough fantasy outlook with them facing the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys are currently averaging the seventh most points per game in the NFL, 27.4. Combining that with the form the Colts are coming into the matchup with, they ranked as D/ST25 in Week 8; they should be among the worst-performing defenses again in Week 9.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense had a solid outing in fantasy football in Week 8, ranking as D/ST8. However, they should have a significantly lower rank in Week 9, with their opponent being the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers are averaging the fourth-most points per game in the NFL, 28.1. An integral part of that has been their run game. They are averaging 127.4 rushing yards per game, which is the eighth-highest average in the league. That is one area that the 49ers should give Las Vegas defense issues, as they are allowing the second-most rushing yards per game in the league, 146.4
New York Jets
The New York Jets defense has had some bright moments, but against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, those moments should be few and far between. Kansas City’s rushing game should also be a big factor in the Jets’ defense having a rough day. They are averaging the fifth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 134.1. New York, of late, has consistently gotten thrashed by opposing teams’ run game. In their last three games, they have allowed the 10th-most rushing yards per game in the league over that span, 133.0.
New York’s defense has also lately struggled to limit points. In their last three games, they've given up the second-most points per game in the NFL, 30.7.
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons’ defense had a bad week in fantasy in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ranking as D/ST22, and they should add another bad outing in Week 9 when they face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals offense has been among the best in the NFL in 2026. They are currently averaging the second-most points per game in the NFL, 29.4. And with Atlanta's below-average passing defense, the Bengals, who are averaging 288.4 passing yards per game, the most passing yards per game in the NFL, point to the Falcons' defense struggling.
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Gray Deyo is a Nashville-based sportswriter who graduated with a sports management bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He has covered prep sports, college sports, the WNBA, and the NBA for the past four years. In addition to writing for SI, Gray also currently contributes to Prep Girls Hoops