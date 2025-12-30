Sam Darnold and 3 Other Fantasy Football Quarterbacks to Start in Week 18

Picking the right quarterback every week sets the edge that swings a matchup. Week 18 of the NFL season offers several favorable matchups and sneaky upside plays at QB as teams grapple with the stress of maximizing scoring in the fantasy football championship.

Below are several options to weigh, each with analysis, to help fantasy managers win a title.

Jaxson Dart (Giants) vs. Cowboys

After an unexplainably pitiful performance in Week 16, Dart rebounded against the Raiders in Week 17. He finished as QB4 on the week, completing 22-of-30 passes for 207 yards and rushing nine times for 48 yards and two touchdowns for a total of 25.08 fantasy points. Dart and the Giants play against the Cowboys in Week 18. Dallas allows the most FPPG to opposing signal callers, surrendering 23.52 per contest. Although both the Giants and the Cowboys are eliminated from playoff contention, Dart is a top-10 play given the favorable matchup.

Jaxson Dart vs the Raiders:



🍎 84.6% adjusted completion rate

🍎 255 total yards

🍎 2 rushing TDs

🍎 0 turnover-worthy plays pic.twitter.com/tC00Ysajzw — PFF (@PFF) December 29, 2025

C.J. Stroud (Texans) vs. Colts

Stroud can be a bit of a gamble, as the Texans’ defense is so good that he doesn’t need to do much for them to win. Proof of that claim, he’s scored 20 or more fantasy points just twice during his team’s current eight-game win streak. However, the Colts' pass defense has struggled, particularly recently. They’ve allowed the second-most passing yards in 2025. Though their touchdown numbers are much better, they’ve been susceptible to big plays all year. Houston generated a plethora of big plays last week. I expect them to do some of the same in Week 18.

C.J. Stroud had his first career game with multiple pass TD on throws of 30+ air yards, and he did it all in the first quarter vs. the Chargers 😤 pic.twitter.com/k1u6ISXtJh — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 27, 2025

Sam Darnold (Seahawks) @ 49ers

Darnold is in a similar situation to Stroud. His fantasy output is sometimes modest because he doesn’t always need to drop back 30+ times. Last week against the Panthers is a perfect example. However, in Week 18, he will have many more opportunities. The 49ers have averaged 42 points over their last three games on offense. Their defense has also allowed nearly 30 points per game in that span. San Francisco ranks inside the top 10 in passing yards allowed this season. The 49ers vs. Seahawks will also be among the highest-scoring games in Week 18. This is a game for mining fantasy points.

Sam Darnold in the history books with the greats. pic.twitter.com/i6gUzPQVeI — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2025

Jared Goff (Lions) @ Bears

This selection is contingent on whether Goff plays in Week 18, as the Lions are eliminated from playoff contention. Goff is coming off one of the worst performances of his career. The veteran turned the ball over five times (2 interceptions & 3 fumbles) in the Lions’ loss to the Vikings. However, he has a chance to rebound and complete one of his best statistical seasons as a whole. The Bears allow the 10th-most FPPG to quarterbacks and the fourth-most passing touchdowns this season overall. The Bears are also coming off a week in which they allowed 42 points to the 49ers. Start Goff as long as he plays in Week 18.

Dan Campbell is backing Jared Goff 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/he0916eEUE — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) December 30, 2025

Check out our Week 18 waiver wire quarterbacks.

Read More Fantasy Content