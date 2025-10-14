Mason Taylor and 3 Other Must-Start Tight Ends in Week 7 Fantasy Football
The art of fantasy football is fun, but difficult at times. There are so many small little intricacies that form the entire picture. From the coverage matchup, scheme, target share, red zone opportunities, injuries, weather, and so much more, there is a lot to unpack. As your source for start 'em, sit 'em's, I will do the work while you (hopefully) wreap the benefits. These are going to be our highest leverage tight ends, outside the obvious, that you should start in Week 7.
Tucker Kraft (@ ARZ)
After his blazing hot start to the season, Kraft has taken a step back. In his first two weeks combined, Kraft had 8 Receptions on 11 Targets for 140 Yards and 2 Touchdowns. At that point in time, he was a league-winner in the making. He had since taken a step back, but found himself back in the endzone in Week 6.
No player can breakout every single week, but they can have proven value over the course of time. Kraft will be a good start for us with great value in Week 7. He ranks 2nd on the Packers in targets and touchdowns caught. He also has a 25% red zone target share. Arizona is a good, but not elite in coverage. Given the volume, you must start Kraft. He is only 59% started at the moment.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 7 Ranking: TE4
Darren Waller (@ CLE)
Waller the Baller is one of my favorite players in fantasy football right now. He has come on immediately to perform as arguably the best tight end in all of fantasy football. He lost no step in his year off. Waller has 4 touchdowns in 3 games played, all of which he never exceeded 69% of team snaps. Waller has ramped up week-over-week and now should be in a full snap-load of 70-80%.
It should be a given that you must start Waller, but apparently it is not. He is being started in just 42% of leagues right now. He will run a full route tree and though the Cleveland defense is quite good, they should not be able to contain the versatile Waller. His target share, when on the field, is just below 25%. Waller can run any route, catch any ball, and is a must-start.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 7 Ranking: TE8
Kyle Pitts Sr. (@SF)
Pitts is quietly very involved in this Atlanta offense. He is averaging 5.6 Targets per Game. That has him at a target share of 18%. Atlanta is not ultra pass heavy in the red zone, but Pitts has been targeted on 3-of-18 passes, in which he caught 2 for one touchdown.
San Francisco has been very bad in coverage all season long. They allowed Baker Mayfield is have an ultra efficient week of 256 Yards and 2 Touchdown on 17 Completions. Michael Penix Jr. exits a big Monday Night Football win with great confidence and momentum should carry over into another favorable matchup. Penix has been in his best in the short-passing game and Pitts is perfect in that avenue with a 9.7 ADOT. If he ever had a high-upside week, it is this Sunday.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 7 Ranking: TE11
Mason Taylor (Vs CAR)
The Jets have lost Garrett Wilson for a few weeks and now they will have to throw with desperation. We know that they will run the ball extremely heavily, but they will have to pass the ball from time to time. You cannot run the ball 100% of the time. Taylor is the clear leader in the receiving game with Wilson out.
Taylor has a 17% target share this season. With Wilson out and Fields loving to check the ball down, Taylor could jump up to 25% right off the bat. Despite criticsm, Fields is completing 65% of passes and 81% to Taylor. Meanwhile, Carolina is 24th against tight ends this season. Volume should pay well until Wilson gets back.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 7 Ranking: TE16