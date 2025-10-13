Jets Receive Updated Garrett Wilson Injury Timetable
The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in football this year. They're 0-6 on the season after suffering a brutal loss to the Denver Broncos. In the loss to the Broncos, the Jets' offense posted one of the worst games in the entire league. Justin Fields was sacked nine times for 55 yards while he threw for 45 yards, which means the team posted negative 10 net passing yards.
Superstar wide receiver Garrett Wilson struggled against top cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Surtain held Wilson to a handful of catches for 13 yards. He was targeted eight times but only managed three catches on the game. But as the game went on, Wilson began missing drives with injuries. He didn't seem like himself at times and all the time he spent in the blue tent could indicate why.
Following the game, coach Aaron Glenn announced that Wilson had a hip injury. Shortly after Glenn spoke to the press, reports came out to indicate that it was a knee injury and not a hip injury that the Jets were concerned about.
Jets avoid worst case, but Garrett Wilson is expected to miss multiple weeks
New York sent Wilson for an MRI on his knee, and the results came back clean, indicating there was no serious damage, according to Jets insider Rich Cimini.
NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Wilson's injury was a hyperextended knee, and he is now expected to miss a couple of weeks. The Jets avoided the worst-case scenario of ligament damage, but missing a few weeks is still going to sting.
This injury is going to cripple the Jets' offense. The Jets don't have any depth at wide receiver. Wilson is their top option and their next best pass catchers are tight end Mason Taylor and running back Breece Hall. Losing Wilson will cripple the Jets beyond belief.
The Jets have games with the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 and Week 8, respectively. They have a bye week in Week 9, which could mean the Jets may be able to target a Week 10 return for Wilson.
