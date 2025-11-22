Jacoby Brissett, Trey McBride Feature the 5 Must-Start DFS Lineup Stacks of Week 12
If a Quarterback plays a great game, so will have one of his pass-catchers. It is a very lucrative correlation that you must consider when formulating your DFS lineup. In Week 11, Davis Mills and Nico Collins were one of multiple profitable duos. This week, we will look for some other high-upside matchups that we can take advantage of. These are the best Week 12 DFS lineup stacks.
Jalen Hurts / AJ Brown
I do believe that some of the social media madness is being overplayed. Yes, Brown is lacking output that of his true ceiling, but he still has metrics that point to good upside this week.
The Cowboys are 32nd versus Wide Receivers as well as Quarterbacks. Hurts put up (24.28) FanDuel points in their first meeting, which would be about 2.5x this week.
The Eagles do have a 33% Red Zone Pass-Rate, I get that, but Brown does have 30% of Team Red Zone Targets. This matchup is high-leverage, so his implied 20% weekly Touchdown percentage rises to well over 30% this week.
Drake Maye / Hunter Henry
Maye has correlated in output with his level of defense being faced. In matchups of team marking 23rd or worse versus Quarterbacks, Maye is scoring 20+ points every single time (3 Games). He has only failed to hit 20+ FanDuel points in (2) Games this season. Against the 2nd ranked Browns defense versus the position, he scored a season high (27.28) points.
Henry gets the far-worst defense versus Tight Ends today. He has a 18% Target Share and 21% in the Red Zone.
Caleb Williams / Rome Odunze
In matchups versus defenses rated 25th or worse versus Quarterbacks, Williams is averaging (24.92) FanDuel Points per Game. He would score over 3x salary in this game versus the 25th ranked unit.
The Steelers are 28th versus Wide Receivers. Odunze has a 28% Red Zone Target Share with (3) Touchdowns, and (6) Touchdowns on the season, in total.
Jacoby Brissett / Trey McBride
Brissett has failed to score any less than (19.42) FanDuel Points in any game this season. I will let him stink before I deem him playing over-expectation. The Jaguars have to travel out west for this game as they are already 28th ranked versus Quarterbacks as it is.
The Jaguars happen to also be 31st versus Tight Ends and the Cardinals have the TE1 on their roster. McBride is the #1 Red Zone Tight End Target in all of the NFL. Mind you, he also lacks Harrison Jr. stealing any schematic work that would take away upside.
Tyler Shough / Chris Olave
This would be a pure upside play. Shough put up about 2.8x salary in his previous start on November 9th. I believe in the skillset of Shough and it could provide much value, especially if the Saints fall down in this game. Even if they do not slip behind, this game will never work against a passing game script.
Chris Olave will not be shadowed by AJ Terrell this week. This will help him like it helped Tetairoa McMillan last week. Olave has 25% of Red Zone Targets. As Rashid Shaheed had about 20%, more work now flows to make Olave a Red Zone Target over 30% of the time.