Picking the right quarterback every week could be the edge that swings your fantasy football matchup. With that being said, Week 15 of the NFL season offers several favorable matchups and sneaky upside plays at QB.

Below are several options to weigh, each with analysis, to help fantasy managers win their playoff matchups.

Brock Purdy (49ers) vs. Titans

Outside of a dud in Week 12, Purdy has been solid in his return from a turf toe injury. However, coming off a bye and facing the Titans' defense at home is a spot where he should be locked into lineups. The Titans have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and have just allowed a rookie in Shedeur Sanders to score 30+ fantasy points against them. Start Purdy with confidence in Week 15, especially with all his offensive playmakers back healthy.

Jaxson Dart (Giants) vs. Commanders

Dart had his worst fantasy output since becoming the Giants’ full-time starter in Week 13. Still, he scored 13.56 fantasy points against the Patriots, which is among the top defensive units this season. He also carried the ball just four times, his fewest in any start. However, like Purdy, who’s also coming off a bye week, Dart should be trusted in a favorable Week 15 matchup against the Commanders. Washington has allowed the fourth-most FPPG to QBs. It has also given up the third-most passing touchdowns (26) and just let a rookie J.J. McCarthy throw for three touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) vs. Jets

Lawrence made my QB starts each of the last two weeks, putting up 21.66 and 19.36 fantasy points in Weeks 13 and 14, respectively. He notches his third-straight appearance, this time in a matchup at home against the Jets. New York ranks 14th in FPPG allowed to signal callers, but has allowed 20 TDs and forced zero interceptions. It also ranks 13th in rushing yards allowed to quarterbacks this season. Both of those stats bode well for Lawrence, who sometimes struggles with turnover-worthy plays and benefits from usage in the run game.

J.J. McCarthy (Vikings) @ Cowboys

McCarthy’s struggles have been well documented. However, he put some of the criticism to rest with a three-touchdown performance last week against the Commanders. The rookie now draws the best matchup of any quarterback in Week 15. Dallas leads the NFL in FFPG allowed to QBs (24.12), passing yards allowed (3543), passing touchdowns allowed (29) and rushing TDs allowed (6). The game script should also benefit McCarthy, with Minnesota forced to throw to keep up with Dallas’ high-powered offense. For these reasons, I like McCarthy as a deep-league streamer in Week 15.

