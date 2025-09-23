Minnesota Vikings And 2 Other Must-Start Week 4 Fantasy Football Defenses

Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan hands off play-calling duties to QBs coach Bo Hardegree, per @jwyattsports



Hardegree took over play calling duties for the Raiders in 2023 where the team went from 15.74 PPG and 268.25 YPG to 22.8 PPG and 294.7 YPG. pic.twitter.com/24c3lbLGoO