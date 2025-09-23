Minnesota Vikings And 2 Other Must-Start Week 4 Fantasy Football Defenses
NFL defenses shined big in Week 3. The Vikings had 5 Turnovers and 4 Sacks against the Bengals. The Seahawks had a Punt Return Touchdown. The Colts had a Pick-Six with 2 Turnovers and 4 Sacks. It was a story of blowouts in Week 3 and the NFL is beginning to take shape. The Vikings, Seahawks, and Jaguars are proving to be top-tier defenses alongside the Packers, Rams, and Texans. Who will loom large in Week 4?
Last week, we went 2-for-3 in our must-start picks. It is very difficult to be 100% correct, but we will try to do so this upcoming week. The Buccaneers were DST6, while the Seahawks were DST2 and the Bills struggled as DST20.
Texans DST (vs TEN)
The Titans have struggled so much that Brian Callahan revoked his own play-calling duties today. Bo Hardegree will takeover the job. Cam Ward seems to be struggling mightily through three career games. His current completion percentage is 54.5% with just 506 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, and 1 Interception. His Rating on the season is 71.4.
As for the Texans, they are 5th in Yards per Game Allowed, with two games allowing under 300 Yards. The are ranking 2nd in EPA Allowed per Play. If the Titans will score, they will need to do so with explosive plays. That will be tough. Calvin Ridley faces Derek Stingley with Elic Ayomanor against Kamari Lassiter. Peter Skoronski has been the only bright spot (LG) on this offensive line, so the Titans will struggle to establish the run.
Seahawks DST (@ ARI)
It is clear that the Ravens are missing Mike Macdonald not only because they are struggling, but because Seattle is thriving. In Fantasy Football terms, Seattle is the #1 ranked defense in the game. They are the 8th ranked defense per the FPI. They have 5 Interceptions already and 6 total sacks. Arizona, now without James Conner, have not blown me away.
Marvin Harrison Jr missed a clear touchdown catch last and the connection with Kyler Murray just does not look great. Now without Conner, Arizona will have to work in their play-action through Trey Benson and Trey McBride. They may find some success, but with low explosive play opportunity, I think that Seattle will just shut them down. To help the matter, this game is on Thursday Night Football, which can see a reduction in the already lacking explosiveness in Arizona.
Vikings DST (@ PIT)
Brian Flores might be the leading head coach candidate at this rate. The Vikings defense has seven turnovers in three games with nine total sacks. They are menacing. Per the FPI, the Vikings also have the number one ranked defense in football, ahead of the Packers. In fact, Isaiah Rodgers had the highest PFF rating of all time last week — 99.9. This week, he faces DK Metcalf, and Harrison Smith, Theo Jackson back him up at safety, a duo that has been elite this season.
Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard are perhaps the best pass rush combo in the NFL. That is seen very clearly in their 3.0 sacks per game as a defensive unit. Meanwhile, the Steelers rank 31st in pass rush win rate. I would put my money on Flores to defeat Arthur Smith this Sunday.