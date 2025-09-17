Seattle Seahawks And 2 Other Must-Start Week 3 Fantasy Football Defense/Special Teams
Do you need to stream a defense? If you do, you came to the right place. I cannot guarantee that these defense are available in your league, but it is absolutely possible that they are. Neither defense listed today is owned higher than 65% of fantasy leagues as of today. If they play according to expectation, they can win you the week as that is the goal of this fantasy — Winning.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs NYJ)
Tampa Bay began their season 2-0 on the road, and now they return to a rambunctious Raymond James Stadium this Sunday. Coming to town will be a New York Jets team without Justin Fields at quarterback. The Jets pride themselves on their run game and once that was taken away in Week 2, they looked incompetent against the Bills. The Buccaneers aim to make that look happen again. They have allowed the 5th least rushing yards per game this season, and it is no fluke behind Vita Vea and company. The Jets offense is 30th rated in the NFL and they are implied to score just 19 total points.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 3 Ranking: DST5
Seattle Seahawks (vs NO)
This is one of my top overall defenses of the week. Mike Macdonald runs a promising defensive unit in Seattle, and all signs are green this week. Seattle has the 9th ranked unit in the NFL. The Saints have the 28th ranked offense. What is the loudest stadium in the NFL? Very commonly it is said to be with the 12th man at Lumen Field. Spencer Rattler is very possibly the worst starting quarterback in the league, and that will bring the Saints to 0-3. The Saints imply this week to score just 17.5 Points.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 3 Ranking: DST6
Buffalo Bills (vs MIA)
Buffalo is owned in just 65% of ESPN leagues. My guess is that this will skyrocket between their Jets win and a Thursday Night beatdown. I still would not classify this unit as elite, but they are very good. The play hard, methodical, smart football. Matt Milano should spy De'Von Achane and the secondary will shell up on Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle. We all know that Thursday Night plays teams flat, and that will affect an explosive Miami offense more than anyone. The Dolphins imply to score just 19 points this week.
Mike McDaniel looks clearly on his way to the door, and the vibes must be getting lower by the week. I anticipate that after an okay showing on Sunday, resulting in a loss, it will affect this group as they come out flat.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 3 Ranking: DST4