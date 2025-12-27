Most Polarizing Fantasy Assets in Week 17 Featuring Jaxson Dart & Taysom Hill

It's fantasy football championship week, and some fantasy owners are still looking for players to plug into their lineups for this week. While many times it's a good idea to be safe and start a player who will get you some points and not sink your lineup, this week you are playing either the best or second-best team in your league. You are going to need a lot of points to win this week. That's why you may need players that come with a ton of upside, even if they also come with risk. These are the top fantasy football boom-or-bust options for Week 17.

QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Dart is coming off a disastrous game against the Minnesota Vikings. He threw for just 33 yards, an interception, and rushed for just seven yards. We have seen his low floor, but we've also seen his upside. In 10 games this season, he has thrown 13 touchdowns, rushed for seven, and he's only been picked off five times. He's rushed for more than 50 yards in six of those games and has accounted for multiple touchdowns in eight of 10 games. This week, he has a strong matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. While there is a great chance he could explode against them in a potential shootout, he could also play like he did last week.

RB Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Demercado is not the starter in Arizona, but he is their big-play option at running back. This season, he's averaging 7.4 yards per carry and has shown the ability to break big plays. While we only expect him to get about five to 10 opportunities in this game, he is more than capable of breaking a huge play against the Cincinnati, who are allowing the most fantasy points to running backs this season, and have a tendency to give up chunk plays with regularity.

RB Raheim Sanders, Cleveland Browns

The rookie runner took over as the bell-cow back for the Cleveland Browns last week after Quinshon Judkins went down with leg injuries, ending his season. This week, he looks set to be the Browns' lead rusher. However, Dylan Sampson could return and cut into his opportunities, and he has a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He comes with a ton of upside, but also a lot of risk.

WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

We have seen Tucker's upside this season. In his biggest game, he caught eight passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns. He sees opportunities both through the air and on the ground, being targeted 80 times and carrying the ball eight times. However, he has also failed to hit 20 yards three times this season. This week he has a great matchup against the Giants, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season in a game that could be a shootout.

TE Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks to pass downfield against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Hill is the ultimate boom-or-bust option, but he has had a lot more boom in him as of late. There is a strong chance that he could be the Saints' lead rusher, a key receiver, and potentially throw a few passes. With Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and Audric Estime all out for the year, Hill has been pushed into a much larger role. In Week 16, Hill threw a 38-yard touchdown, carried the ball 12 times for 42 yards, and caught four of six targets for 36 yards. It's easy to see why he has upside, and we'd be surprised if he fades into the background this week.

