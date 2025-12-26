Trevor Lawrence Erupts, Browns Dominate Ground Game & More Week 17 Bold Predictions

Championship week is here in our fantasy football leagues, and we have reached the weekend. That means multiple games today, and we are just one day away from our Sunday slate of games. With this being the final week of the fantasy football season, we have to come with the hottest of the hot takes. These are our bold predictions for Week 17.

Trevor Lawrence Finishes As The QB1 Overall

Over the course of the season, Lawrence has continued to improve, as has the Jacksonville Jaguars offense. He is spreading the ball around and limiting his mistakes. This week, he will have a huge game against the Indianapolis Colts, who have been an average matchup for quarterbacks this season. When these teams played three weeks ago, he threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Since that game, he has totaled 609 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the past two games. He also rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns during that span. This week, he will have a huge game and top all fantasy quarterbacks.

Chase Brown Is The Top Running Back On The Week

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

In Week 16, he totaled 109 yards and scored three touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins. This week, he has a much better matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. He is going to finish as the RB1 overall this week and help fantasy owners win a lot of championships.

The Cleveland Browns Produce An RB1 This Week

Last week, the Browns lost Quinshon Judkins for the season due to lower leg injuries. This week, Cleveland will still produce an RB1 in a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, which running back it is will hinge on the health of rookie Dylan Sampson. If Sampson gets back on the field this week, we would roll with him, but if he can't go we'd play his fellow rookie runner Raheim Sanders.

Tre Tucker Is A League Winner

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs with the ball after catch against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

We have already seen Tucker be a week winner this season. In Week 3, he caught eight passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns. While he may not have that big of a game, he will still have a huge game against the New York Giants, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wideouts this season. In Week 17, he will total over 100 yards from scrimmage, and both catch a touchdown and rush for a touchdown.

Trey McBride Will Have The Third 40 Point Tight End Fantasy Game Of The Season

We saw Brock Bowers top 40 fantasy points in Week 9 and Kyle Pitts top 40 fantasy points in Week 15. McBride will be the third tight end to hit that number this season. He will face off with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to tight ends this season. After a down week, he will bounce back in a major way on Sunday.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: