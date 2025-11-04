Fantasy Sports

Must Start Wide Receivers for Week 10 Include AJ Brown Back from Injury, Deebo Samuel, and Four More Pass Catchers

These six wide receivers are must starts at the position for fantasy football players looking to pick up a win in Week 10.

Oct 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a catch during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Oct 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a catch during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Week 10 is almost here; it's time to set our lineups. One of the key positions that we always have to make sure we get right is the wide receivers. Injuries and bye weeks have hit us hard, but there are still plenty of great options to plug into our lineups this week. These are our wide receiver starts for Week 10.

AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

With Brown missing the previous game with a hamstring injury and a tough matchup against the Green Bay Packers, fantasy owners are going to be hesitant to plug him back into their lineups. There is also the concern with their early-season struggles passing the ball. The good news is, this team is no longer good enough at running the ball or in general to just run the ball over and over against a team like the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles will have to be throwing the ball plenty, and Brown is going to be his top guy coming out of the bye week.  

Deebo Samuel, Week 10, Fantasy Football
Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) runs against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Deebo Samuel Jr, Washington Commanders

Samuel is the last man standing in Washington, and one of the few weapons left that Marcus Mariota has to target. Over the past two weeks, they lost both Terry McLaurin and Luke McCaffrey. With all the injuries, Samuel should be far and away the top option in Washington. The volume will be there out of necessity, and it should continue to be there for the foreseeable future. This week, he should thrive against the Detroit Lions, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.    

Wan'Dale Robinson, Week 10, Fantasy Football
Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) reacts after a play during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

Robinson is the clear top target for the New York Giants. In Week 9, he saw 11 targets, four more than any other player on the team. The Giants are extremely shorthanded and will be relying heavily on Robinson. He should be a great option in PPR leagues, even if he doesn't have massive yardage upside.   

Chris Olave, Week 10, Fantasy Football
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) walks on the sideline during the second half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

There has been concern in regards to Olave seeing a decrease in volume with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough taking over for Spencer Rattler. Shough seemed to prefer Rashid Shaheed more than Rattler did, but that is no longer a concern. Shaheed has been traded to the Seattle Seahawks before Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline, which should open up a ton of volume for Olave in a barren Saints' wide receivers room.  

Quentin Johnston, Week 10, Fantasy Football
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) receives a pass for a touchdown over Tennessee Titans cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (18) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnston is matched up against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, and they have struggled to stop any wideouts this season. No defense has given up more fantasy points to the position than Pittsburgh. They have struggled particularly with bigger, more athletic wideouts, which Johnston fits the mold better than the other option in Los Angeles. 

Jameson Williams, Week 10, Fantasy Football
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions 

The Washington Commanders were already allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers, and now they have lost Marshon Lattimore for the season. Granted, Lattimore hasn't been great, but he's still their top corner. The Lions' wide receivers are going to go nuts against their defense. The Commanders could be a demoralized team after being battered with injuries. With the Lions coming off a tough loss, we expect them to beat down Washington in Week 10.      

