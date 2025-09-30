New York Giants and 2 Other Must-Start Week 5 Fantasy Football Defenses
Defensive streamers have continued to provide great value on a week-to-week basis. In Week 4, the Jaguars, Lions, and Patriots all were streaming defenses that provided top-ten returns on their performances. Last week, we projected the following must-starts: Texans (DST4), Seahawks (DST5), and Vikings (DST20). As Week 5 is upon us, we look to discover the best must-start defenses. These teams have high-leverage matchups that must see a look towards a starting spot.
Cardinals (Vs TEN)
This start is a no-brainer. The Titans look like a fire that just keeps blazing. They are 0-4 and have showed absolutely nothing promising so far. In fact, Brian Callahan relieved himself of play-calling duties in Week 4. The result? Zero points. The Cardinals are considered a borderline top-ten unit and they do rank top seven in both pass rush and run stop win rates. They are owned in just 25% or leagues, so go find them and put them in your starting lineup. It is very unlikely that they would disappoint, especially at home.
Giants (@ NO)
This unit was supposed to be a breakout defense in fantasy football. They have not proved to be quite that, but they are looking up. The law of averages would suggest the Giants to get better and that they did by holding the Chargers to 18 Points in Week 4. They now keep that momentum going against the Saints.
The FPI suggests that the Saints are the 5th worst offense in the NFL. I credit Kellen Moore for keeping this unit as competitive as they can be, but they need more. The Saints are 29th and 30th in offensive line win rates, whereas the Giants are 17th and 12th on defense. I would buy the Giants in a spot of need, such as if you drafted the Ravens or you have the Packers on a bye week.
Lions (@ CIN)
The Lions are the DST4 is most formats and they are really bouncing back quite well from injuries in 2024. Detroit ranks 7th in takeaways per game and 2nd in sacks per game. Kelvin Sheppard surely was a critical coordinator hire, but he has these boys rolling.
Ever since Joe Burrow went down, the Bengals looks incompetent. Zac Taylor may quickly be finding the hot seat and vibes are trending poorly. Vegas doesn't lie and they have the Bengals implied to score just 19 Points in Week 4. The days are being counted until the Bengals may just have to trade for a quarterback. I am sorry if you own Ja'Marr Chase.