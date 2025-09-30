Super Bowl Champion HC Could Replace Titans' Brian Callahan
At this point, what do the Tennessee Titans have to lose? They're 0-4, just changed play-callers, and ended up getting shutout. Through the first four weeks of the 2025 regular season, it truly feels like this team has hit rock bottom. Until Tennessee moves on from head coach Brian Callahan, fans are going to continue to rant, whine, complain, and everything in-between.
Some may call it premature, but the Titans have the longest active losing streak in the NFL. Callahan nearly lost his job last year, so it begs the question, why not now? After being shut out for the first time in six years, how long is it going to take before the Titans finally move on from their failed Callahan experiment?
Should the team fire Callahan, there's a Super Bowl Champion head coach out there waiting. After spending his last five years in Dallas, Mike McCarthy has begun to emerge as the ideal head coaching candidate. He took the 2019 season off after his lengthy tenure in Green Bay before Jerry Jones brought him to Dallas.
Despite not having a job this season, McCarthy holds a .600 career head coaching winning percentage. It's worth noting that comes with no small sample size either. In his career, he's 185-123-2. If you take out his 11-11 postseason record, his winning percentage increases to .608 (174-112-2).
McCarthy led the Packers to Super Bowl XLV back in 2011. While that was 14 years ago, there are plenty of coaches out there who would do anything for just one playoff win. McCarthy has been at the top of the mountain, and the 61-year-old isn't afraid to do it again.
Prior to becoming the Packers head coach in 2006, McCarthy spent years working his way up the ladder. He started as a wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh in 1992. The very next year, he was named to the offensive quality control team with the Kansas City Chiefs. From there, he became their quarterbacks coach for four seasons before heading to Green Bay for the first time.
His first-stint in GB lasted just one year as he was the quarterbacks coach in 1999. From 2000-04, he was the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. He took over as the San Francisco 49ers OC in 2005 before finally becoming the Packers HC, a job he would hold for the next 13 seasons.
Even if the Titans decide not to pursue McCarthy as a head coaching candidate, they could at least look to bring him in to guide rookie QB Cam Ward. Ward has struggled mightily, so there's no harm in bringing in a former five-year QB coach and offensive guru.
