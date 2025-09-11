NFL Week 2 WR/CB Matchups: Malik Nabers, Puka Nacua Project Big in Fantasy Football
Wide Receivers vs Cornerbacks is a very fun schematic analysis to do weekly. Football is all about matchups within matchups. One team faces another, but there are elements to each team. Pass rush, coverage, linebackers, pass block, run block, run game, pass game, and more. It is valuable to understand these matchups on a weekly basis. By leveraging these matchups, you may just win the week in fantasy football. Read the article, and hopefully gain the edge that puts you over the top.
WEEK 2 WIDE RECEIVER/CORNERBACK MATCHUPS
HIGH LEVERAGE MATCHUPS
Puka Nacua vs Roger McCreary - This Titans secondary may be suspect all year long. They managed to contain the Broncos in Week 1, but at the cost of 151 rushing yards allowed. Puka Nacua is going to shred Roger McCreary in the slot.
Ladd McConkey vs Darnay Holmes - This is a matchup that should provide schematic safety help to Darnay Holmes, but with no avail. Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jeremy Chinn are solid, but not elite NFL safeties. Holmes is among the worst cornerbacks in the NFL, and the Chargers will find him in space. This should be a planned strategy by Greg Roman.
Malik Nabers vs Trevon Diggs - Diggs is supposed to shadow Malik Nabers this week, and I am fine with it. At his best, Trevon Diggs is a fantastic cornerback, but he may get schooled here by his former college rival. Nabers had 20 Catches for 184 Yards versus the Cowboys last season, and he only gets better.
CeeDee Lamb vs Giants Secondary - Good luck to the G-Men, they have no talent capable of containing CeeDee Lamb. Especially on a long rested week, CeeDee Lamb is going to shred up this defense. The last time that the Lamb-Prescott combo faced the Giants, they connected for 11 Catches, 151 Yards and a Touchdown.
Amon-Ra St Brown vs Nick McCloud - Jaylon Johnson lines up outside with Jameson Williams, thus leaving Nick McCloud, primarily, on Amon-Ra St Brown. If you didn't know the name Nick McCloud, it is because he hasn't made a stamp in his game to be known. Sorry, but it's true. We know that Amon-Ra St Brown is not happy with Week 1, and so he shall let his anger out this week back at home.
Low-Leverage Matchups
Justin Jefferson vs AJ Terrell - There are two angles to this fade play. One is that, well, AJ Terrell is good at football. He is considered as one of the best shadow cornerbacks in the NFL. In Week 1, Emeka Egbuka went off for two touchdowns. Why? Perhaps because AJ Terrell was shadowing Mike Evans.
The second angle here? JJ McCarthy. He had a great second half in his debut, but he has not seen a cornerback shadow and I anticipate that this can lead to some irrational throws, overtrusting Justin Jefferson to win the matchup. Maybe I will be wrong, but I will not make that gamble.
Tetiaroa McMillan vs Will Johnson/ Max Melton - Will Johnson had one of the best Week 1 performances of all cornerbacks. I think that the Cardinals found a great pick in their Michigan product. He will be potentially the hardest cornerback matchup that McMillan has faced in his life — yes, you read that right.
Nico Collins vs Buccaneers Secondary - I feel like this entire Texans offense has become a big headache since 2023. They just do not look the same. CJ Stroud went 19-27 with 1 Interception and 3 Sacks. Nico Collins had 3 Catches for 25 Yards. Now they face a Buccaneers defense that we know will aim to fluster the Stroud-Collins duo. Todd Bowles is too smart for these guys. Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum were also of the top cornerback duos in 2024.
Mike Evans vs Derek Stingley - It is absolutely possible that Mike Evans gets the best of Derek Stingley. However, Stingley has been among the elite shadow cornerbacks in the NFL over the past two seasons. Only two wide receivers had more than 61 Yards against the Texans in 2024.