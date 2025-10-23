Patrick Mahomes, Rome Ozunze, And More Props To Optimize Week 8 Start-Sit Decisions
A key tool that we have at our disposal is the player prop lines set on DraftKings Sportsbook. One way or the other, Las Vegas tends to have insight that the average fantasy player does not have. We can use their insight to base our tough start/sit decisions on what they are projecting our players to do in their games.
QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Passing Yards 280+ (-107)
This is a massive number for Mahomes. Based on this, you need to start your Chiefs' pass-catchers. No other quarterback has their line set above 260+, and the only two to hit that number are Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott. Neither of them is expected to hit that number, with the odds set at +102 and +103. While this line is oddly high, we are definitely taking notice.
QB Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings
Passing Yards 240+ (+108)
Wentz has a higher line than expected at 240+. Makes him an interesting option if you are looking to stream a quarterback this week. The only issue with this is, Wentz plays on Thursday Night Football this week, so you don't have a ton of time to make the decision.
RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
Rushing Yards 50+ (+107)
Hubbard has his line set at 50+ (+107), while Rico Dowdle has his line set at 50+ (-129). Vegas believes this is going to be a near split backfield. Dowdle does have a slight edge based on the odds, but fantasy owners should prepare to be frustrated by the usage in this backfield.
RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Rushing Yards 50+ (+125)
This is a big number for a backup running back. However, it makes sense with the Falcons playing at home against the Miami Dolphins' worst rush defense in the league, which has been getting gashed by every running back they've gone up against. If you are looking for a bye week fill-in, Allgeier could be a viable option.
WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
Receiving Yards 50+ (-108)
It didn't take long for Vegas to lose faith in Johnston. They have Ladd McConkey's line set at 60+ (+101), Keenan Allen's at 50+ (-115), and rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II's at 50+ (+114). They believe that McConkey and Allen will both outgain Johnston, and have a rookie tight end right in line with him. This is why we have been cashing in on Johnston all season.
WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
Receiving Yards 60+ (-107)
DraftKing Sportsbook is souring on Odunze. After a recent dip in production, Odunze is seeing his line drop. They believe that his early-season surge may not be a sign of things to come for the young receiver.
TE Theo Johnson, New York Giants
Receiving Yards 40+ (+138)
This is a bit of a strange line. Johnson did reach 66 yards last week off the back of a 41-yard reception. However, prior to that catch, he had never even reached 35 receiving yards in a single game. He is also up against the Eagles, who are one of the best defenses in the league against tight ends. We also just saw this matchup two weeks ago, and Johnson went for 27 yards. This is a line worth watching, and seeing if Vegas knows something we don't.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.