Patrick Mahomes, Zay Flowers, More Player Props To Optimize Week 9 Start-Sit Calls

Derrick Henry has topped 85 yards just twice this year and is averaging 72.9 YPG (down from 113.0 in 2024).



But with Lamar back, he’s averaged 104.4 YPG, and Miami has already allowed 5 RBs to top 80 yards.



Could be a huge day for RB1. 👑