Patrick Mahomes, Zay Flowers, More Player Props To Optimize Week 9 Start-Sit Calls
One of the key tools fantasy owners can utilize when making start and sit decisions is the player props on DraftKings. The Las Vegas bookkeepers tend to know more than we do, and while they aren't always right, they are usually on point. This is what the DraftKings player props are telling us this week about our fantasy football decisions.
QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Passing Yards 280+ (+108)
Mahomes has the highest line of any quarterback this week when the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills. With a line set at 280+, that's good news for all the Chiefs' pass catchers who are not Rashee Rice. We know Rice is going to be great, but this line indicates that there are going to be other options in the offense worth starting this week. Now, it's just a matter of picking who it is.
QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Passing Yards 260+ (+109)
Vegas isn't expecting Murray to have any rust coming off an injury and bye week. 260 is high line, and that's great news for Marvin Harrison Jr. A big part of this line is the matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The injuries to the Cards' running backs could also be impacting this line.
RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Rushing Yards 100+ (+116)
DraftKings believes that Henry is going to return to form with Lamar Jackson back tonight on Thursday Night Football. This line is behind only Jonathan Taylor 100+ (-101), who has the same line, but the odds say that he's more likely to hit his line.
RB Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers
Rushing Yards 60+ (+127)
This might be the most interesting line of the week. Hubbard has his line set at 25+ (-103). Vegas believes this is going to be a near full takeover for Dowdle this week. To put this into perspective, this backfield projection is similar to JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, and De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon II.
WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Receiving Yards 70+ (-111)
Flowers is set to bounce back after struggling with backup quarterbacks. The return of Jackson has given Flowers a big boost this week. Vegas believes that he is going to hit this 70+ yard line despite going up against the team allowing the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season when they take on the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. That's the difference Jackson makes.
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Receiving Yards 100+ (-104)
JSN is projected to have the most receiving yards for the week, just ahead of Puka Nacua. This could tell you what they think about the Commanders' secondary. They will likely be a defense to target moving forward.
JSN was just awarded with the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award after accumulating 24 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns.
TE Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Receiving Yards 60+ (-102)
No tight end is projected to have more yards than Kraft this week. He is slightly ahead of George Kittle and Tyler Warren. Vegas clearly believes that Kraft is the pass-catcher to start this week, and you may be better off avoiding all of their wide receivers if possible. Romeo Doubs is their top wideout with a line of just 50+ (+103).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
